Dionne Warwick Teases Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd Over Their Stage Names: 'I Need Answers'

On Saturday, the singer, who turns 80 next week, trolled the two artists for their unique stage names, resulting in a wholesome Twitter exchange amongst the trio.

"Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name?" Warwick asked. "I cannot stop thinking about this."

She then jokingly added, "I am now Dionne the Singer," before adding that Chance The Rapper's latest single with pal Justin Bieber, "Holy" is "one of my favorite songs right now."

"Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!" Chance The Rapper, 27, replied to Warwick. "I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you."

Warwick then suggested that the pair collaborate together. "Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper," she tweeted. "Let’s rap together. I’ll message you."

The music legend's son Damon Elliott — who is also a producer and singer — noticed that his mother was tweeting at the artist and joked that he would be taking her smartphone away.

"Mom that’s it! As soon as this quarantine is over I’m taking your iphone away from you.. time to go back to a flip phone," he shared on Twitter, to which his mother hilariously replied, "Good luck getting into MY house without a working key."

Next, Warwick had some burning questions for The Weeknd.

"The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd," she asked. "If you have 'The' in your name I’m coming for you. I need answers today."

The "Blinding Lights" singer, 30, later tweeted, "I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick, and I feel honored! You just made my day," adding a crying laughing emoji and heart emojis.

Warwick also tweeted her admiration for Taylor Swift, who responded: "I'm a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well. I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy."

Warwick seemed to be finished with her tweets for the evening, letting her fans know she was signing off for the night.