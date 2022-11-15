Dionne Warwick Says She'll 'Be Dating Pete Davidson Next' in Hilarious Tweet 

The Grammy Award-winning singer jokingly staked her claim to the in-demand Saturday Night Live alum following reports that he's dating Emily Ratajkowski

Published on November 15, 2022
Dionne Warwick, Pete Davidson
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty

Dionne Warwick is staking her claim to today's most in-demand Saturday Night Live alum.

"I will be dating Pete Davidson next," Warwick, 81, said in a tweet Monday following reports that Davidson, 28, is spending time with supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, 31.

It comes just two months after Warwick responded to the rumors that Leonardo DiCapiro doesn't date women over 25 by tweeting "His loss."

"You don't know what you're missing," added the legendary R&B singer.

A source close to Davidson told PEOPLE that the comic and model are "seeing each other" following initial reports from US Weekly.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September. They were first romantically linked in 2018 and tied the knot in a surprise ceremony just a few weeks later. They share a 20-month-old son Sylvester.

Following the news of their split, the My Body author was reportedly getting to know Brad Pitt. A source told PEOPLE that Pitt was "having fun" getting to know Ratajkowski in early October.

Davidson was most recently linked to Kim Kardashian, whom he dated for nine months before they split in August. The unlikely duo first met when Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live last October, and their whirlwind romance took the Internet by storm.

Prior to the Kardashians star, the comedian had been romantically linked to Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Ariana Grande, whom he proposed to in 2018.

During a recent episode of the Hulu show, Kardashian revealed why she thinks so many women fall for Davidson.

"Pete has the best heart," she said during a confessional. "I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he's just the sweetest, most thoughtful person."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> are seen out for dinner in London, UK - 30 May 2022
Shutterstock

Warwick isn't the first mature lady to express her interest in the Saturday Night Live comedian. Martha Stewart has been particularly open about how she thinks Davidson is such a "good guy."

On The Drew Barrymore Show, Stewart said he's "dated so many women" but that's not a "bad" thing. "I think that's good and he's sort of cute."

She joked that he "knows how to get in and get out," when it comes to relationships, referencing his lengthy list of romantic relationships.

Barrymore was in full support of the lifestyle guru's crush. "He's open to … age is not a thing for him," she said. "Just saying!"

