Dionne Warwick Says Collaborating with Dolly Parton Was Like 'Two Friends Meeting for Lunch'

Dionne Warwick says she and Dolly Parton are like "two peas in a pod!"

The two music legends joined forces on their new track "Peace Like a River," the first single off Warwick's upcoming inspirational album. While filming the gospel track's yet-to-be-released music video, Warwick, 82, shared that she even saw a few similarities between herself and Parton, 77.

"We were there to take care of our business, but along with that, we found time to not only smile but outright laugh," Warwick told Billboard. "Dolly is very, very grounded — which I was thrilled about — but she's also very business, which I happen to be about as well. So, it felt like two peas in a pod. It wasn't like we were working at all. It was more like two friends meeting for lunch."

Dionne Warwick. Ethan Miller/Getty

The collab marked the first time the pair ever met — and Warwick said there was "more laughter than anything else," adding that it felt like the they had "known each other for years."

The song, written by Parton and produced by Warwick's son and manager Damon Elliott, was also an important moment for Dolly, who told the publication in a statement that she was "honored to get to sing with one of my idols."

"I have loved her since we were younger and getting to sing with her was one of the highlights of my career," Parton said. "I loved that she loved my song, and I loved singing it with her."

Warwick, who intends to call her new project Songs of Inspiration and tap some of her favorite gospel singers to join the cast of collaborators, told Billboard that she was impressed when Parton initially sent her the song.

"She asked if I'd like to do it as a duet. She's testifying on this song, which she knows how to do," Warwick said. "She felt that I was her voice of choice to do this with. She feels that the world needs it, as I do, and she said, 'We've got a hit song.' It's so beautifully written. [These are] beautiful words to sing and I'm truly honored that she asked me to record it."

Dolly Parton. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While "Peace Like a River" marks Parton and Warwick's first proper team up, there's plenty of family history that connects the two. Of course, back in 1992, Warwick's cousin Whitney Houston covered Parton's classic track "I Will Always Love You."

The song off The Bodyguard's soundtrack earned Houston the Grammy for record of the year in 1994 and best pop vocal performance, female. It also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was eventually certified diamond by the RIAA for selling more than 10 million units.

News of Warwick and Parton's single was revealed back in January when Warwick made an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show.

"And then she sent me another song, the one that we're going to be doing as a duet. It's a gospel song called 'Peace Like a River.' She wrote it," Warwick said. "I am very excited about this, I really am. I've done so many duets over the years, but this one's gonna be very special."