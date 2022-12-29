Dionne Warwick Recalls Becoming 'Very Vocal' About AIDS Crisis in the '80s: 'I Did What I Could Do'

In a clip from CNN Films' new film DIONNE WARWICK: Don't Make Me Over shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Warwick tells the story behind her 1985 charity single, "That's What Friends Are For"

By
Published on December 29, 2022 03:00 PM

Dionne Warwick's "That's What Friends Are For" was released as a charity single to benefit AIDS research and prevention amid the epidemic's initial height in 1985 — and made a huge impact, raising over $3 million for the cause.

In a clip from CNN Films' upcoming documentary DIONNE WARWICK: Don't Make Me Over shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the legendary musician tells the story behind the hit song alongside amfAR HIV/AIDS research advocate Kevin Frost and Elton John, who sang on the track alongside Warwick, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder.

"I became very, very vocal and very public with the AIDS issue based on the fact that we were losing many people," says Warwick, 82, who released "That's What Friends Are For" four years after AIDS was discovered in the United States for the first time, in the clip. "Something gotta be done."

John then details the significance of her raising her voice about the disease at the time. "Dionne was definitely a hero of mine and a hero to a lot of people," says the 75-year-old "Rocket Man" musician. "She was really the first person in the music business to really speak up about it."

Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Elton John and Dionne Warwick pose backstage the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2011 Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street on February 9, 2011 in New York City.
Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Elton John and Dionne Warwick. Larry Busacca/Getty

"The royalties for 'That's What Friends Are For' changed the trajectory of the epidemic in America," adds Frost of the song, which spent four weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and earned two Grammy Awards for best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals and song of the year.

Looking back, Warwick says, "I did what I could do, and that's the way I move to this very day."

Directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, DIONNE WARWICK: Don't Make Me Over will explore the musician's life, career and work as an outspoken advocate for racial justice, gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights.

"Working on DIONNE WARWICK: Don't Make Me Over has been a true labor of love," said Wooley in a press statement. "We wanted to make a film that people wouldn't just see… We wanted viewers to feel transported. This is the story of a transformational, global icon."

In addition to John, Frost and the titular subject, the film will feature interviews with Warwick's sons Damon and David Elliott as well as Knight, Burt Bacharach, Clive Davis, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Barry Gibb, Berry Gordy, Cissy Houston, Quincy Jones, Alicia Keys, Melissa Manchester, Smokey Robinson, Carlos Santana, Valerie Simpson, former President Bill Clinton, designer Kenneth Cole, Rev. Jesse Jackson and the late Olivia Newton-John.

"That's What Friends Are For" is one of many songs, including "Do You Know the Way to San Jose?," "Alfie," "Heartbreaker" and "I Say A Little Prayer," among others, that will be discussed at-length in the documentary.

"Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner have created a beautiful tribute that shows the enduring impact of Dionne Warwick," said executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, Amy Entelis, in a press statement. "Her trailblazing, humanitarian legacy extends beyond her exquisite songbook, and she's had a lasting cultural influence."

DIONNE WARWICK: Don't Make Me Over is set to premiere on CNN at 9 p.m. ET and PT on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Related Articles
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick on Keeping Romantic Company: 'I Know Who to Call — Ain't 'Ghostbusters' Either'
Dionne Warwick, Elon Musk
Dionne Warwick Wants Words with Controversial Twitter CEO Elon Musk About His 'True' Intentions
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown
All About Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown
All About Robyn Crawford, Whitney Houston's Best Friend and Former Love Interest
All About Robyn Crawford, Whitney Houston's Best Friend and Former Love Interest
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny, the Voice Behind SpongeBob, on His 12-Piece Band the Hi-Seas: 'It's Not a Kids' Show'
Selena Gomez drying her hair in public bathroom
Selena Gomez Fixes Her Rainbow Wig with Bathroom Hand Dryer: 'Gotta Do What You Gotta Do'
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and husband Paul Pelosi attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC
Paul Pelosi Makes First Public Appearance Since Hammer Attack at Kennedy Center Honors
hemlocke springs
Meet Hemlocke Springs, The Singer Taking Over TikTok: 'I'm So Honored'
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 23: British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John (3rd L) poses for photos with his husband David Furnish (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (2nd L) and first lady Jill Biden (R) after he was presented with the National Humanities Medal during an event at the South Lawn of the White House on September 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted the event titled “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” to “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience, including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and more.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden Surprises Elton John with Medal During White House Concert: 'I'm Flabbergasted'
Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me': Everything She Reveals About Mental Health, Lupus and Heartbreak
Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me': Everything She Reveals About Mental Health, Lupus and Heartbreak
Elton John and David Furnish attend the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California
Elton John and David Furnish's Relationship Timeline
Japanese American musician Yoko Ono (left), her husband British musician John Lennon, and American musician Roberta Flack pose together backstage at the 17th Grammy Awards, held at the Uris Theater, New York, New York, March 1, 1975.
Sean Lennon Recalls Growing Up Next Door to 'Aunt' Roberta Flack: 'Coolest Neighbor in the World'
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Gladys Knight performs during Questlove's "Summer Of Soul" screening & live concert at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Gladys Knight's Life in Photos
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell's Life in Photos
NEON16 IN COLLABORATION WITH WK ENTERTAINMENT AND SONY MUSIC LATIN ANNOUNCE “OJALÁ” BY THE RUDEBOYZ, MALUMA & ADAM LEVINE   DEBUT SINGLE FROM THE RUDEBOYZ’S FORTHCOMING PROJECT   PRE-SAVE “OJALÁ” HERE
Adam Levine Sings About Romantic Troubles on First-Ever Spanish Song with Maluma and The Rudeboyz