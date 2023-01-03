Dionne Warwick Once Scolded Snoop Dogg and Tupac Over Misogynistic Lyrics: 'We Got Out-Gangstered'

Warwick and Snoop recounted the story in CNN Films' new documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over

By
Published on January 3, 2023 05:45 PM
Snoop Dogg and Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick, Snoop Dogg. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty, Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty

Dionne Warwick wasn't happy with Snoop Dogg's misogynistic rap lyrics in the 1990s — so she told the Doggystyle rapper to his face.

In CNN Films' new documentary Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over, both artists appear on camera to recount a story of Warwick organizing a meeting with several popular rap artists, including Snoop and Tupac Shakur, to give them a piece of her mind regarding the lyrical content of their songs.

According to the 51-year-old rapper, Warwick instructed him, Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight and others to show up to her house by 7 a.m. Nervously, they arrived at the 82-year-old "I Say a Little Prayer" singer's driveway several minutes early.

The "Sensual Seduction" rapper recalled feeling "scared and shook up" at the time. "We're powerful right now, but she's been powerful forever. Thirty-some years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success," he said in the film, per Billboard.

Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick. Ethan Miller/Getty

The meeting kicked off with Warwick instructing the rappers to call her a "bitch," given their use of the term to refer to women in their music. "These kids are expressing themselves, which they're entitled to do," she said. "However, there's a way to do it."

Warwick then recalled telling the artists, "You guys are all going to grow up. You're going have families. You're going to have children. You're going to have little girls, and one day that little girl is going to look at you and say, 'Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you?' What are you going to say?"

gettyimages-51096014.jpg
Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur.

According to Snoop, who's father to three sons — Cordé, Cordell and Julian — as well as a daughter, Cori, the interaction was a wake-up call to his ego. "She was checking me at a time when I thought we couldn't be checked," he said. "We were the most gangsta as you could be, but that day at Dionne Warwick's house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day."

Going forward, the rapper was inspired to change the tone of his musical output. "I made it a point to put records of joy — me uplifting everybody and nobody dying and everybody living," said Snoop. "Dionne, I hope I became the jewel that you saw when I was the little, dirty rock that was in your house. I hope I'm making you proud."

This isn't the first time Warwick has looked back on the meeting, as she previously told the story on The Real, noting that Tupac was also present. "They felt that I was, as they said, 'dissing them,'" she said. "I wanted them to know that they were dealing with someone that — first of all, if I didn't care about you, you would not have been invited to my home."

"They all kind of knew that I was quite serious. We had something to talk about," continued the legendary vocalist. "I was giving them a spanking, and they wanted to know why I was spanking them."

Related Articles
Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Elton John and Dionne Warwick pose backstage the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2011 Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street on February 9, 2011 in New York City.
Dionne Warwick Recalls Becoming 'Very Vocal' About AIDS Crisis in the '80s: 'I Did What I Could Do'
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick on Keeping Romantic Company: 'I Know Who to Call — Ain't 'Ghostbusters' Either'
Dionne Warwick, Elon Musk
Dionne Warwick Wants Words with Controversial Twitter CEO Elon Musk About His 'True' Intentions
Pusha T performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pusha T on Grammy Recognition, 'Pure' Rap, and Parenthood: 'My Son Can't Have a Wack Rapper Dad'
Lizzo visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo Says It's 'Hurtful' When Critics Say Her Music Is for White People: 'I Am a Black Woman'
Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Snoop Dogg Announces Dr. Dre-Produced 'Missionary' Album Coming for 'Doggystyle' 30th Anniversary
gettyimages-51096014.jpg
Snoop Dogg Recalls Final Conversation with Tupac After Fatal 1996 Shooting: 'We Loved Each Other'
UNIVERSAL PICTURES ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE SNOOP DOGG BIOPIC
'Definitive' Snoop Dogg Biopic Movie in the Works — Will Be Told 'in His Own Words'
Jewell Caples, Death Row Records Singer, Tupac, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Collaborator Dead at 53. https://www.instagram.com/p/CVTb3gBBkQa/.
Jewell Caples, Death Row Records Singer and Tupac, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg Collaborator, Dead at 53
Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are Back in the Studio Together: 'Just a Few Bros Hangin Out'
Eminem Says Dr. Dre's Aneurysm Inspired Him and Snoop Dogg to End 'Stupid' Feud: 'We Talked It Out'
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Coolio poses for a portrait at the SiriusXM Studios on September 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute to Coolio: 'Heartbroken'
Rapper/actor Coolio XX at the Flamingo Go Pool Dayclub at Flamingo Las Vegas on July 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Coolio Reflected on Fragility of Life in 2005 Interview: 'When It's Your Time to Go, You Go'
Coolio
A '90s Teen Fan Turned Reporter Reflects on Her Special Connection with Late Rapper Coolio
Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the 2022 ONE MusicFest
Late Rapper Takeoff Feared Manifesting Early Death in His Lyrics: 'Certain Things You Just Don't Say'
THE OSCARS® - The 92nd Oscars® broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 9,2020 at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on The ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. (CRAIG SJODIN via Getty Images) EMINEM; DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER, 2005: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Eminem's mother Debbie Mathers during a portrait session outside her house in September, 2005 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mark Weiss/Getty Images)
Eminem's Mom Debbie Congratulates Rapper After His Rock Hall Induction: 'Very, Very Proud of You'
Fat Joe; Lil Wayne
Fat Joe Recalls Getting Helpful Advice from Lil Wayne Before Going to Jail: 'Be Humble'