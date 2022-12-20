Dionne Warwick on Keeping Romantic Company: 'I Know Who to Call — Ain't 'Ghostbusters' Either'

Dionne Warwick may not see dating as a priority these days, but she's not entirely closing that chapter, either.

"Everybody needs companionship, of course," Warwick tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Let's not be crazy. However, it is not my priority right now. When I feel the need to have company, I know where to go and who to call. Ain't Ghostbusters either."

In recent weeks, Warwick has joked about who she might be eyeing as her next boo. The singer, 82, seemingly responded to the news that Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson was dating model and author Emily Ratajkowski back in November — by making a statement to her followers.

"I will be dating Pete Davidson next," Warwick wrote in a now-viral tweet.

Warwick — a mother of two to singer-songwriter David Elliott, 53, and music producer and manager Damon Elliott, 49 — was previously married to late actor William Elliott from 1966 to 1967, and again from 1967 to 1975. And while these days the 5-time Grammy winner is shooting her shot over Twitter, there's one celebrity she's not thrilled with: Leonardo DiCaprio.

After speculation that Leo, 47, not dating women older than 25 sparked when he and Camila Morrone broke up, Warwick shared her own thoughts in September. "I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio's 25 year rule. His loss," she tweeted. "You don't know what you're missing."

Personal life aside, the music icon is the subject of a new CNN Films documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over, which is set to be broadcast on New Year's Day.

Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over, which will premiere on Jan. 1 at 9:00 p.m. EST and also be available via HBO Max next year, is written, produced, and directed by Dave Wooley and directed by David Heilbroner. The film covers the musician's six-decade career through her own voice, featuring interviews with Clive Davis, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Barry Gibb, Berry Gordy, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and more.

The film touches on her earliest days as a 6-year-old singing gospel, to meeting and collaborating with composer Burt Bacharach and lyricist Hal David on tracks such as "Walk On By," "Alfie" and "I Say a Little Prayer." It also covers more recent collaborations with Chance the Rapper, as well as an upcoming release with Dolly Parton.

"Dave Wooley's and David Heilbroner's definitive documentary about Dionne Warwick explores her multidimensional life of family, legendary music, activism, and philanthropy. Viewers now get to know her — in her own words," said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development at CNN Worldwide, in a press statement.

