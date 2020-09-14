Dionne Warwick Makes Surprise Guest Appearance on Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle's Verzuz Battle

The trio teamed up to sing "That's What Friends Are For" — a song which Dionne Warwick and Gladys Knight originally crooned on alongside Elton John and Stevie Wonder in 1985

That's what friends are for!

During the latest iteration in the Verzuz battle series that aired on Sunday night, Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle brought out Dionne Warwick to close out their live stream battle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the two soul legends performed classics like "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "Lady Marmalade," among many others, Knight and LaBelle, both 76, welcomed Warwick, 79, to the stage to sing the hit 1985 cover version of "That's What Friends Are For," a song which Warwick and Knight originally appeared on.

Playing the intro of the track, Warwick walked on stage where she greeted her two fellow musician friends with a kiss on the cheek. "I wanna tell y'all, y'all have been singing your faces off out here," she shared with a laugh. "I've been loving every second, I have. It's been wonderful."

The trio then sang the hit tune, before they showcased another powerhouse performance together, covering Karyn White's "Superwoman," to close out the show.

Fans of the music icons couldn't contain their excitement throughout the entire night's event but were especially thrilled with Warwick's surprise appearance during the live stream.

"THE POWER OF THREE SHALL SET US FREE," one user tweeted about the trio's show-stopping performance, as another added, "DIONNE WARWICK CAME THROUGH LIKE IT WAS HER LIVING ROOM?!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

One other Twitter user noted how emotional the musical trio made them, writing that "the tears wouldn’t stop."

"The memories. The grace and class of these ladies. Now the wisdom," the user wrote. "All this makes me realize how blessed I am to have grown up in a time when music meant something beautiful."

Image zoom Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick Craig Fujii/AP/Shutterstock

Before LaBelle and Knight appeared on the Sunday live stream, Verzuz teased their upcoming collaboration as the "Master Class we've ALL been waiting for."

"Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this classic affair," the statement added.

The webcast show, which puts some of the music industry's most iconic singers against one another in a live battle, has showcased face-offs including Brandy vs. Monica, Babyface vs. Teddy Riley and more.

After the event, Knight posted on her Twitter account, where she thanked all of her fans for their support and love during the broadcast.