Dionne Warwick Jokes About Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumored '25-Year' Dating Rule: 'His Loss'

Dionne Warwick has a message for Leonardo DiCaprio: things only get better with age!

Speculation that the Don't Look Up actor, 47, doesn't date women older than 25 sparked after he and Camila Morrone broke up last month, after more than four years together, following the model's 25th birthday in June.

In response to the rumors, Warwick, 81, hilariously expressed disappointment that she wouldn't make the cut to date the Oscar winner.

"I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio's 25 year rule. His loss," she tweeted Tuesday. "You don't know what you're missing."

In an op-ed for PEOPLE published last week, DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Kristen Zang addressed "ageist headlines and comments" about the actor. The two dated when they were both 21 and broke up four months after she turned 25.

"Ha, I know what you're thinking," she joked before clarifying the reason for their split.

"It was a choice I made," wrote Zang. "I don't how to explain it exactly, I just felt like I was ready for our relationship to be done. It was like I had outgrown that version of myself, the Hollywood high school girl. I wanted to figure out who I was and what I wanted."

Kristen Zang

Now married and living a quiet life in Oregon, she decided to share her story after reading "the headlines and online comments with his most recent ex girlfriend being referred to as having 'aged out' or being 'too old for Leo at 25,' " adding: "Puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll)."

"I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?" she asked.

Sharing her thoughts on DiCaprio and Morrone going their separate ways, Zang continued, "As far as Leo and his latest breakup, who knows what happened. Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it's temporary, or maybe it's none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments?"

RELATED VIDEO: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Break Up After More Than 4 Years Together: Sources

Still, she's not against the jokes. "But let's keep the funny memes coming, they're stellar," she said. "Truly."

Since his breakup with Morrone, DiCaprio has been hanging out with 27-year-old model Gigi Hadid, multiple sources told PEOPLE.

"They are getting to know each other," one insider said, adding that the pair aren't "dating" just yet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," another source told PEOPLE.

A third source added, "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."