"Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake," Dionne Warwick tweeted

Dionne Warwick Tells Jake Gyllenhaal to Return Taylor Swift's Scarf: 'It Does Not Belong to You'

Dionne Warwick is chiming in!

The 80-year-old music icon seemed to chide Jake Gyllenhaal on Twitter Monday for allegedly hanging on to the infamous scarf that belongs to his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If that young man has Taylor's scarf he should return it," Warwick wrote. "It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake."

Warwick was apparently alluding to the scarf that Swift, 31, mentions in "All Too Well," the fan-favorite deep cut. The song got the music video treatment with a 13-minute short film, set to, and inspired by, the new 10-minute version on her latest re-released album, Red (Taylor's Version).

"And I, left my scarf there at your sister's house/And you've still got it in your drawer even now," Swift sings on the track, which was initially released in 2012.

Dionne Warwick, Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Swift Credit: Getty (3)

Although Swift has never clarified the track, the song has long been speculated to be inspired by her relationship with the 40-year-old actor, whom she dated in late 2010. That year, the couple was spotted visiting Gorilla Coffee in Brooklyn, which is located near Jake's sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's home, PEOPLE reported at the time.

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal take a stroll through Brooklyn, New York on Thanksgiving Day. Credit: Instar

Maggie even addressed the cryptic lyric during a 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, and said she wasn't sure what it meant.

"I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this?" she asked after host Andy Cohen broached the topic.

"I am in the dark about the scarf. It's totally possible. I don't know. I have been asked this before," she added.

Speculation aside, Warwick told PEOPLE over the summer she's enjoyed embracing Twitter through the last year, charming fans with off-the-cuff and unexpected comments.