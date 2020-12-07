Last month, she told Andy Cohen that her niece Brittani was responsible for her hilarious posts on the app

Dionne Warwick Says She's Getting 'Very, Very Good' at Tweeting — but Her Niece Helps Her Out!

That's what nieces are for!

Dionne Warwick went viral over the weekend for her feisty and silly tweets directed at Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd — and fans doubted the 79-year-old was the person responsible for the comments. But, she's making it clear that the tweets are hers!

"And this is for all of you tweeters who have decided that I'm not tweeting my own stuff to you. I want you to know I am and I'm getting very, very, very good at it," she said in the Monday video. "You see I have a wonderful niece and her name is Brittani. And she said, 'Aunt Dionne, you'll have a lot of fun if you get on this with me.' I said, 'Okay, teach me how to do it.' And she did, and I am doing it."

"So, that should quell all the naysayers," she added in a sassy voice. "And if it doesn't, deal with it."

At the end of last month, however, she told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy that she doesn't send her own tweets.

"I have my niece. Brittani is a hysterical person," she told Cohen. "She's funny. I told her she should have been a comedienne."

"She has a wonderful way with words and my PR people also feel that they can put a little few things in there for me," she added.

On Saturday, the singer went viral after asking Chance the Rapper why he decided to put "The Rapper" in his stage name. "I cannot stop thinking about this," she wrote. "I am now Dionne the Singer."

"Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!" the rapper wrote in reply. "I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you."

Warwick then invited him for a collab.

Then, after asking why Weeknd in The Weeknd "is not even spelled correctly," the "Blinding Lights" star joked about getting roasted by the singer. "I feel honored! You just made my day," he wrote.

She also wrote a sweet message to Taylor Swift, to which she replied.