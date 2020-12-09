Dionne Warwick Hits Back at Wendy Williams’ Comments About Her Tweets and 2002 Marijuana Charge

"She doesn't like me though, I know she doesn't like me," Williams said about the singer

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick is not happy with Wendy Williams' recent comments about her.

After the talk show host critiqued the 79-year-old's recent catchy tweets and referred to an old marijuana charge, Warwick sent a stern message to Williams, 56, on Twitter.

"A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me," she tweeted. "I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past, she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments."

"My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was, nor would be any need, for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason," she added. "I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed."

Warwick followed up with a third tweet: "...There’s an old saying, 'You can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar!' Try it Wendy you might like it. 🤡🙂."

On her show, Wendy started a lengthy segment referring to Warwick's start in the "Twitter-sphere" and calling her "a beautiful woman."

"She doesn't like me though, I know she doesn't like me," Williams said. "She's been here. She's a friend to the show. She's a friend to the show 'cause she has something to promote and we're the social influencers and she's smart."

"But, once she gets off the show, you know she's probably like, 'Bitch,'" added Williams. "It's okay, Ms. Warwick, it's okay."

Image zoom Dionne Warwick and Wendy Williams | Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty; Mike Pont/WireImage

The talk show host went on to refer to Warwick's recent tweets teasing The Weeknd, before talking about a tweet video where the singer said she sends her own tweets. (Warwick also recently told Andy Cohen on his radio show that her niece Brittani helps her draft some of her tweets.)

Continuing the segment, Williams brought up a past instance in which Warwick was caught carrying marijuana, alleging the singer still smokes today. (Warwick faced marijuana charges in 2002, but claimed she was framed, according to Billboard.)

"I totally believe that she is doing her own tweeting, but I think that Brittani is her right hand," Williams commented. "After Aunt Dionne does what she wants, after midnight, maybe after some bud."

Image zoom Dionne Warwick | Credit: Gus Stewart/Redferns

"Well, you remember a few years ago, aunt Dionne was stopped at the Miami airport trying to get back to Jersey and you know, Jersey now has the bud. But, Miami is 'buddier,'" Williams added. "TSA stopped aunt Dionne and opened up a lipstick tube and found four, excuse me, 11 pre-rolled joints. Oh yeah, they got the dog on it [and] it was weed... Yeah, she's still [consuming marijuana.] After midnight, a little bud, a little Chardonnay."

The TV personality then critiqued the camera angle in which Warwick recorded her recent Twitter video. She ended her spiel by saying she loves the singer and that "we're only having fun with you."

"Aunt Dionne knows how to stay relevant and Brittani is right there giving her all the filters and checking it over before she sends [it] and I think that's a great thing," she said. "I think if you're a person of a particular age, you need social media and you need to get down sometimes and talk at these kids, not to them, at them. But you did need someone in your family to make sure that you're coming off correct."

Then Williams pointed to a photo of Warwick in which the star was wearing a necklace with a large pendant and joked, while laughing, that, "That necklace might be hitting and holding [marijuana]."

In response to the segment, Warwick's niece Brittani wrote on Twitter, "I’m not commenting on anything else, but @WendyWilliams gave me some props for socials today. Thank you! it’s fun to teach Aunt @_DionneWarwick new things. Can’t stop, won’t stop."

Warwick replied, "Let’s do tick tock [sic] then," referring to the viral video app, TikTok.

The back-and-forth also comes just days after Williams recently revealed that her mom, Shirley, died "beautifully and peacefully weeks ago."