Dido Announces New Album, Still On My Mind, and First Tour in 15 Years

Dido fans are thanking her for giving them the best day of their lives — that is, because she’s coming back with new music!

The folk-pop singer-songwriter announced on Monday that she will release her first new album in five years, Still on My Mind, on March 8 and will embark on her first tour in 15 years beginning in May 2019.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Dido (née Florian Cloud de Bounevialle Armstrong) described the making of her new album — which includes a variety of genres, ranging from hip-hop and electronic music to her folk roots — as “an absolutely magical experience” in a statement.

“I wanted to capture the feeling I still get from listening to music, just that rush like you don’t need anything more than this,” she said.

Dido's album cover

Still On My Mind is Dido’s fifth studio album and follows the 2013 release of Girl Who Got Away. It was written and recorded in England with her brother and longtime collaborator, Rollo.

“It was simple, I only wanted to make another album if it was with him,” Dido, 46, said of her brother, who has also remixed tracks for artists like U2 and R. Kelly. “It was made in such an easy way, all the vocals recorded on the sofa, a lot of it recorded at home.”

RELATED: Dido Celebrates First Christmas With Son Stanley

Dido Simon Emmett

Dido previewed the sound of her album on Monday with the release of her new single, “Hurricanes.”

During the tour, Dido is set to perform new songs from Still On My Mind alongside her mega-hits such as “Thank You,” “Here With Me,” “White Flag” and “Life For Rent.”

The world tour consists of 27 dates and opens with a run in Europe before launching its North American leg in June.