Diddy Tells James Corden His Biggest Romance Tips Include Red Lights, Tequila and No Phones

The rapper appeared on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, and the two sang hits like "I'll Be Missing You"

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 21, 2023 11:59 AM

Sean "Diddy" Combs doesn't call himself Love for nothing.

The rapper, 53, hitched a ride with James Corden on The Late Late Show for a Carpool Karaoke segment Thursday, and offered the comedian some of his sexiest tips when it comes to properly setting the mood.

Diddy kicked things off by explaining that the reason he welcomed his seventh child, daughter Love, in December was because he'd recently gotten back into music — specifically the "baby-making" kind.

"You know how there's no more baby-making music? I had to make my new baby to… I had to go back [to] all '90s music and make a playlist to make a new baby to," he told Corden, 44. "I'll send it to you, it's like the Super Bowl of R&B and it's a lovemaking album."

The "Last Night" rapper went on to explain that music was one of the most important ways for him to get things moving with his partner. Next on his list, though, was something a little less conventional — instead of the typical romantic candle, Diddy said he opts for a red lightbulb.

Carpool Karaoke with Diddy on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Diddy and James Corden. Terence Patrick/CBS

"A red lightbulb, yeah," he told Corden. "Put the kids to bed. Put it on. The thing is, it's called off the grid, so there's no phones allowed. So you have to disconnect your phone and really lock in with your significant other."

Corden (who has three children with wife Julia Carey) then told the star that he typically leaves his phone off during sex, a statement that left Diddy dismayed. "No this [isn't] during sex, this is the build-up!" he told the comedian. "Do you and your wife just go straight to it, do y'all go in hot?"

The media mogul advised Corden to "slow down your roll" and put on some music to dance to while drinking tequila, specifically his DeLeón brand.

"You say, 'Baby, you want to dance?' And then you press play," he said. "You get into your bop. She's bopping with you. You're making eye contact. You got to take your time and smell her, talk sweet nothings into her ear, man. You're not rushing…. All you have to do is just put on the album and then just, you know, be. Get out your head."

Corden took Diddy's advice in stride, telling the star that life is already "looking up for me."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aD_TK0tptfc. The Late Late Show with James Corden
Diddy and James Corden. The Late Late Show with James Corden

Meanwhile, Diddy proved a willing participant in Corden's signature sing-alongs, with the two teaming up on hits like "Bad Boy for Life," "Diddy," "I'll Be Missing You," "I Need a Girl (Pt. 2)" and "New York, New York."

He also revealed that only two people call him by his given name, Sean: his mother Janice and JAY-Z, who shares the same first name (though he spells it Shawn).

By the end of his ride, though, Diddy had granted Corden "Sean" permissions.

"Because you're James Corden, you can call me Sean. I want you to feel this. You know when you got excited to get up this morning?" he said. "You should have, you know what I'm saying? Because I brought the super with the star."

Added Corden: "If it's just me and JAY-Z… J.C. and JAY-Z are Sean-approved. That is too much for me."

The late-night host is currently set to wrap his run on The Late Late Show on April 27 after eight years.

Related Articles
Carpool Karaoke with Blackpink on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
BLACKPINK Jams Out to TLC's 'No Scrubs' with James Corden, Who Learns How to Krump on 'Carpool Karaoke'
Harry Styles; James Corden, Will Ferrell
Harry Styles and Will Ferrell Will Guest on James Corden's Final Episode of 'The Late Late Show'
Bad Bunny's Team Clarifies Harry Styles Tweet from Coachella
Bad Bunny's Team Responds to Harry Styles Coachella Tweet Debacle Among Fans
diddy, yung miami
Yung Miami Confirms She and Diddy Are No Longer Together: 'That's Not My Man'
John Legend Says Son Miles Is His 'Biggest Fan' and Asks Him to Play His Music on Drive to School
John Legend Says Son Miles Is His 'Biggest Fan' and Asks Him to Play His Music on Drive to School
Carpool Karaoke with Lil Nas X on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Lil Nas X Says He Stopped Using Raya After Realizing He Doesn't 'Like Dating Famous People'
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Sting and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)
Diddy Denies Paying Sting $5K a Day in Royalties: 'I Was Joking!'
jayz-beyonce-1
Look Back at Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Wedding Day as the Couple Celebrates 15 Years of Marriage
Tequila Don Julio Takes PTO (Party Time Off) to Celebrate the Newest Luxury Offering Tequila Don Julio Rosado in Los Angeles, CA
Diplo Jokes Oprah Hasn't Responded to Him Beating Her Marathon Time: 'I Think She's Scared' (Exclusive)
Holly Humberstone; Paravi; Luh Tyler; Leon Thomas
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Won't Want to Miss This Spring
Carpool Karaoke with Bad Bunny on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Bad Bunny Sings Ariana Grande's 'Break Free' and Harry Styles' 'As It Was' on Carpool Karaoke
Lizzo and James Corden Sing Beyoncé, Do a TikTok Dance
Lizzo and James Corden Cover Beyoncé's 'Crazy in Love' and Learn a TikTok Dance on 'Carpool Karaoke'
diddy
Diddy Shares Rare Photo with All Seven of His Children: 'Nothing Else Matters'
Diddy Recruits Montell Jordan, Kelis and More to Make a Hit Song for Uber One in New Super Bowl Ad
Diddy Recruits Montell Jordan, Kelis and More to Make a Hit Song for Uber One in New Super Bowl Ad
Haley Lu Richardson Stars in new Jonas Brothers Music Video.
'White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson Stars in the Jonas Brothers' 'Wings' Music Video: Watch
James Corden (R) and his kids Max Corden (L) and Carey Corden attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on January 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
James Corden's 3 Kids: Everything to Know