Diddy Tells James Corden His Biggest Romance Tips Include Red Lights, Tequila and No Phones

Sean "Diddy" Combs doesn't call himself Love for nothing.

The rapper, 53, hitched a ride with James Corden on The Late Late Show for a Carpool Karaoke segment Thursday, and offered the comedian some of his sexiest tips when it comes to properly setting the mood.

Diddy kicked things off by explaining that the reason he welcomed his seventh child, daughter Love, in December was because he'd recently gotten back into music — specifically the "baby-making" kind.

"You know how there's no more baby-making music? I had to make my new baby to… I had to go back [to] all '90s music and make a playlist to make a new baby to," he told Corden, 44. "I'll send it to you, it's like the Super Bowl of R&B and it's a lovemaking album."

The "Last Night" rapper went on to explain that music was one of the most important ways for him to get things moving with his partner. Next on his list, though, was something a little less conventional — instead of the typical romantic candle, Diddy said he opts for a red lightbulb.

Diddy and James Corden. Terence Patrick/CBS

"A red lightbulb, yeah," he told Corden. "Put the kids to bed. Put it on. The thing is, it's called off the grid, so there's no phones allowed. So you have to disconnect your phone and really lock in with your significant other."

Corden (who has three children with wife Julia Carey) then told the star that he typically leaves his phone off during sex, a statement that left Diddy dismayed. "No this [isn't] during sex, this is the build-up!" he told the comedian. "Do you and your wife just go straight to it, do y'all go in hot?"

The media mogul advised Corden to "slow down your roll" and put on some music to dance to while drinking tequila, specifically his DeLeón brand.

"You say, 'Baby, you want to dance?' And then you press play," he said. "You get into your bop. She's bopping with you. You're making eye contact. You got to take your time and smell her, talk sweet nothings into her ear, man. You're not rushing…. All you have to do is just put on the album and then just, you know, be. Get out your head."

Corden took Diddy's advice in stride, telling the star that life is already "looking up for me."

Diddy and James Corden. The Late Late Show with James Corden

Meanwhile, Diddy proved a willing participant in Corden's signature sing-alongs, with the two teaming up on hits like "Bad Boy for Life," "Diddy," "I'll Be Missing You," "I Need a Girl (Pt. 2)" and "New York, New York."

He also revealed that only two people call him by his given name, Sean: his mother Janice and JAY-Z, who shares the same first name (though he spells it Shawn).

By the end of his ride, though, Diddy had granted Corden "Sean" permissions.

"Because you're James Corden, you can call me Sean. I want you to feel this. You know when you got excited to get up this morning?" he said. "You should have, you know what I'm saying? Because I brought the super with the star."

Added Corden: "If it's just me and JAY-Z… J.C. and JAY-Z are Sean-approved. That is too much for me."

The late-night host is currently set to wrap his run on The Late Late Show on April 27 after eight years.