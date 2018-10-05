Diddy is ready for the holidays — even if it is only just the start of October.

After teasing fans and his very famous friends with mysterious black boxes last month, on Thursday the producer and entrepreneur, 48, revealed what it was all about — a new flavor of his beloved CÎROC.

Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish, Michelle Obama and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez were among the first to get to try the new and limited edition CÎROC Black Raspberry.

The man once known as Seam “P. Diddy” Combs, clearly wants more than just Christmas trees to be lit this year.

“For the holidays, we are releasing a limited-edition flavor, CÎROC Black Raspberry that I guarantee will have everybody celebrating,” Diddy tells PEOPLE.

“As part of the campaign we launched the #Black100 celebrating both established and up and coming creators that are influencing the culture and shaping the future.”

Taraji P. Henson Supplied

Those culture creators also included Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Cardi B and his longtime girlfriend Cassie.

Last month, Diddy shared a photo on his Instagram of boxes addresses to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Drake, and LeBron James, assuring his pals (and fans) that his “something special” was “on the way.”

In his comments section, Diddy’s fans debated over the mystery, including why certain celebrities were receiving a box and musing about getting their hands on one themselves.

“Hey @diddy we used to roll back in the days, how you gonna do me like this?! don’t see my name yet…fix this ASAP,” wrote one fan. Asked another: “Where is WILL SMITH?”