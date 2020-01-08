Diddy's Son Quincy Remembers Andrew Burkle, Shares They Were Meant to Have Lunch the Day After His Death

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ son Quincy Brown is paying tribute to his late friend Andrew Burkle.

On Tuesday, one day after Andrew was tragically found dead in his Beverly Hills home, Brown, 28, revealed on Instagram that the two were supposed to have lunch.

Brown shared a screen grab of his conversation with Andrew and one other friend, showing their plans to get together.

“Yo what’s up Q?” Andrew messaged Brown. “Let’s all link Tuesday catch lunch and discuss a plan of action,” their mutual friend Jeremy texted back.

That’s when Brown excitedly texted back, “Done done and doneeeeeee!!!!”

Over the thread, Brown explained, “We’re supposed to be together right now talking genius 2020.”

“This hurt,” Brown continued. “A true friend. You will be missed Andrew. Rest In Paradise.”

Andrew’s brother John Burkle also spoke out.

Image zoom Quincy Brown, Andrew Burkle Getty Images; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Image zoom Quincy/Instagram

John shared a touching slideshow of photos, capturing the essence of his brother’s “kind and giving” spirit.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts and sadness that I say goodbye to my little brother for the last time. Andrew was a bright soul, a kind and giving young man who was taken from us too early,” John wrote.

He went on to credit Andrew for his love of Obstacle Course Racing (OCR).

“For all you #OCR people out there, this guy is the reason I started racing almost five years ago. Andrew asked me if I’d do a race with him. We signed up and I got hooked,” John wrote.

“This young man changed my life from the moment he came into this world. He’ll be remembered as a giant among men for all eternity. I love you brother, forever and always,” John added.

Andrew — the son of billionaire businessman Ronald Burkle — was confirmed dead on Monday by authorities and will be remembered as a “young man full of life,” his family said in a statement to PEOPLE. He was 27.

“It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California,” his bereaved family said. “He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.”

“Andrew was known as a young man full of life and entrepreneurial energy. Everyone he met commented on his humble demeanor and hard work,” the statement continues.

“While the family appreciates the outpouring of love and support, they ask that the privacy of the family be respected during this difficult time. There are no further details at this time.”

The 27-year-old producer is survived by father Ron, mother Janet Duitson, sister Carrie Harr and brother John.

At around 7:26 p.m. on Monday, police received a call about an “unconscious male,” a spokesman for the Beverly Hills Police Department tells PEOPLE. When officials arrived on the scene, “first responders determined the male was deceased.”

Authorities have yet to publicly identify Andrew.

Image zoom Ron Burkle and Andrew Burkle Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

A source tells PEOPLE Andrew is believed to have died early Monday in his apartment, but was found later that evening. Ron, 67, rushed to the scene and was there with police, the source added.

Andrew’s sudden death comes after he spent Christmas with family. He shared a joyful Instagram post on Dec. 25, which shows him posing in front of a massive Christmas tree cuddling a young girl, believed to be a family member.

“Merry Christmas from me and the munchkin! 2nd year of this photo, definitely a tradition now,” Andrew captioned the shot.

On Dec. 2, Andrew celebrated his birthday, which he rang in alongside his brother John.

“Sometimes we slide cars around tracks and try to look really cool doing it. Great way to celebrate my bro’s Birthday,” John captioned a slideshow of photos of himself and Andrew at a race track.

Andrew’s father Ron is a co-founder of The Yucaipa Companies and a co-owner of the Penguins hockey team. According to Forbes, the businessman is worth $1.5 billion and has invested in companies like Uber, Airbnb and Foursquare.

Image zoom Ronald Burkle, Andrew Burkle (R) and John Burkle (L) Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Hockey appears to have been a shared love between Ron, Andrew and brother John.

“It’s hard to find words to describe my dad, but here goes. He is one of the smartest people in the world, he’s kind, loving, and incredibly generous,” Andrew wrote in a sweet Father’s Day tribute on Instagram in 2018, sharing a photo with Ron and John after the Penguins won the Stanley Cup the year before.

“For those of you that know him you already know what I’m talking about. And for those of you that don’t, I hope you have someone in your life that has had the same impact on your life as he has on mine. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without his guidance and I will always cherish that.”

Andrew was a producer with In Good Company Films in Los Angeles, which he ran with partner Andrew Alter. He was an associate producer on 2019’s Airplane Mode.