Diddy Says There Was 'No Trolling' When He Posted #TBT with Jennifer Lopez: 'That's Just My Friend'

There was never any rekindling here!

Speaking to Vanity Fair for a wide-ranging feature exploring his lengthy career, Sean "Diddy" Combs clarified that throwback photo he posted with Jennifer Lopez a month after her split from Alex Rodriguez.

The caption then was simple" "#tbt" and had no context, but came when Lopez was just starting to spend time with Ben Affleck again.

"It wasn't no trolling involved, that's just my friend," Combs — who dated Lopez for two years before they split in 2001 — told Vanity Fair about the post. "And I don't have nothing to say about her relationship or her life."

In his Vanity Fair interview, Combs opened up about his life today, following the loss of Kim Porter, the mother of three of his children: twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila Star, 14, and son Christian, 23.

"I am the happiest I've ever been in life, I laugh the most, I smile the most, I breathe the most," he said in the interview about his life today.

As for losing Porter, who died of lobar pneumonia in 2018, he said, "I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. 'Cause I was like, man, you had it. I'm not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing — I would have had more time... I look at my life as I got a second chance. I'm on my second mountain."

In the interview, Combs also revealed that he wants to make his return to making his own music.

"I'm coming back into music, you know?" he told the outlet, before explaining that he wanted his label to focus on R&B.

"Yeah, all R&B label, because I feel like R&B was abandoned and it's a part of our African American culture," he said. "And I'm not signing any artists. Because if you know better, you do better. I'm doing 50–50 partnerships with pure transparency."

"That's the thing. [The new label is so that] we can own the genre; we don't own hip-hop right now," he added. "We have a chance to — and I'm going to make sure that — we own R&B."

The "Bad Boy for Life" rapper also opened up about legally changing his middle name to "Love" earlier this year.

"Love is a mission," he said. "I feel like that's one of the biggest missions that will actually shift things. But besides that, we — the world — is different. We have the internet, we have the power, we have a culture, I have us on a five-year plan."