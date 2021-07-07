"At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this," Sean "Diddy" Combs recalled

Diddy Says He Once Woke Up with '15 Roaches' on His Face in Motivational Speech About Hard Work

Sean "Diddy" Combs is looking back at what inspired his hustle.

The rapper and mogul, 51, opened up his decades-long career in a motivational speech shared to his Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that an encounter with more than a dozen cockroaches was what inspired him to "work hard" and chase his dreams.

"You can do it. You can be whoever you want," he said in a video, which showed Combs snacking on a mango in front of an infinity pool overlooking the ocean.

"You can be eating mango too, with the ocean as your backyard. I ain't special," he continued. "I just want it bad, you feel me? I will not allow myself to not have mango. I hustle hard, you know what I mean?"

In the accompanying caption, Combs spoke about the moment that motivated him to focus on his work.

"One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this," he recalled. "Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE!"

The 3-time Grammy winner ended his message with the hashtag "Love," which he revealed in May was his new middle name after changing it from "John."

Though Combs has been working in the music industry since the 1990s, he's stepped back from the scene in recent times to focus on his family.

In February, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder shared that being "sequestered" with his kids amid the pandemic has helped him make up for lost time.

"For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground and I wasn't taking enough time for my family and for myself. It's really been a blessing," he told producer Clive Davis during the virtual Pre-Grammy Gala benefitting MusiCares. "I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family."

"For me, it's been a blessing but really using the time to become a better father and a better person," he added. (Combs is dad to twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila, 14, and son Christian, 23, whom he shared with late partner Kim Porter as well as son Justin, 27, and daughter Chance, 14, from other relationships.)

During the chat, Diddy also said that he had been missing music-making as well.