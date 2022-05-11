Diddy Demanded Billboard Music Awards Include Travis Scott as Performer: 'No Canceling on My Watch'

The award show will mark Scott's first live performance since the Astroworld festival tragedy last November

On Sunday, Scott will make his first televised performance since the Astroworld festival tragedy in November that left 10 dead and hundreds injured. In an Instagram video shared by Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday, he said he was responsible for getting him the gig.

"This just in," Diddy, 52, said in an Instagram video. "For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday I made a request, I made a demand. I said 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform. I'm executive producing, he has to perform,' and NBC said 'yes.' It's going down Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing … now that's love."

During an interview with REVOLT Black News earlier this week, Combs — who is hosting the award show — preached forgiveness for Scott, 31.

"There will be no canceling on my watch," Diddy said. "Love is about forgiveness… so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It's going to be a great night."

Though his award show performance will be the first to be televised, the rapper also performed over the weekend alongside Migos' Quavo during the Miami Grand Prix weekend at E11Even Miami. The event took place just two days after the six-month anniversary of the tragedy in Houston.

Meanwhile, new court filings revealed how many concert goers were injured at the festival.

Jason Itkin, Richard Mithoff, and Sean Roberts, the attorneys acting as plaintiffs' liaison counsel for the victims' suits, filed the claims Monday in Harris County, Texas, Rolling Stone reported.

According to the magazine, the attorneys said that along with the 10 deaths, there were 732 claims tied to injuries that required extensive medical treatment, 1,649 tied to less extensive treatment, and 2,540 claims for injuries where the severity is still under review, totaling over 4,900 claims for deaths and injuries at the festival.

Rolling Stone said it was not made clear how the attorneys determined what merits "extensive" or "less extensive" medical attention for their clients' injuries.

In his first post-Astroworld interview in December, Scott said he was unable to hear any screams for help when the crowd surge began, and claimed he did stop the show several times in order to ensure his fans were safe.