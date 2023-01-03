Diddy Rings in the New Year with Yung Miami After He Welcomes Baby Girl: 'LOVE'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is taking his relationship with rapper Yung Miami to the next level.

Less than a month after he welcomed a baby girl, the entertainment mogul, 53, shared a series of photos on social media from his New Years celebrations — with the City Girls rapper by his side.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR!! LOVE ❤️," he captioned the post, featuring a series of photos with Yung Miami, 28, on their yacht trip.

In the post, the duo packed on the PDA with several photos of Yung Miami (born Caresha Brownlee) sitting on Combs' lap.

In her own post, the "Act Up" rapper shared similar photos and included an intimate one where they're about to kiss.

"Another 365 days around the world with you 🥰 Happy New Year!," she captioned the post.

One day prior, Yung Miami shared a photo of herself and Combs riding on the back of an ATV. "Idc if we on the run baby long as I'm next to you 🤍," she captioned the post.

The pair's New Years celebrations come after Combs announced the arrival of a baby girl in December.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Combs is already a father to six children, including son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's late mother and his ex, Kim Porter, who died of lobar pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

The other five children are Justin Dior, 29, King, 24, Chance Combs, 17, and his 16-year-old twins: D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

Meanwhile, in November, Yung Miami joined Combs and his daughter on Thanksgiving as they feed around 3,000 people from Miami's homeless community through The Caring Place at the Miami Rescue Mission.

The "Twerk" rapper opened up about her open relationship with Combs in a September interview with XXL.

"We are dating. We single, but we're dating. People don't know what dating means. He's single, I'm single, but we're dating," she told the outlet. "That's what I mean when I say we go together. When we're together, we're together. We're having the time of our lives, but we're still single."

She also revealed her favorite things about Combs.

"He's very funny. He's supportive and I feel like he brings a different side of me that—I won't say that I didn't know that I had—he brings out a better side of me," she said. "He dig deeper into me to say, 'OK, you're this and you're that. And you don't need this, you have that.' He brings out the better qualities of myself. That's one thing I love about him. He brings out more confidence in me."