Diddy Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Video of His Extravagant 50th Birthday Party

There is no party like a Diddy party.

Just a week after the biggest names in entertainment came out to celebrate Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ 50th birthday, the music mogul shared an epic recap of the festivities on Twitter.

“All I’m gonna say is… WATCH THIS!!” Combs wrote on twitter alongside the black-and-white film by Gibson Hazard and Jackson Bannon.

The clip opens up with A-list guests Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young and Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant entering the lavish affair as a remix of “The Ecstasy of Gold” by Ennio Morricone plays in the background.

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, who both wore sequin and embellished ensembles for the occasions, were also captured making a grand entrance.

The clip then transitions to show Combs walking down the stairs to his party before excitedly belting out “Happy Birthday to me!”

The party then commences as Combs, JAY-Z, Pharrell Williams and Kanye West pose together before toasting with champagne.

Naomi Campbell arrives in the clip as a plethora of other stars, including Cardi B, her husband Offset, Jhene Aiko and Big Sean and 2 Chainz get their portraits taken.

In a different room, other party guests continue to sip on champagne and dirty martinis.

More party goers arrive, like Travis Scott, who is captured laughing hysterically while talking to the birthday boy and West.

Combs’ longtime friend and singer Mary J. Blige then takes the stage in the clip, performing her hit “Family Affair.”

Combs is seen jamming out in a VIP section of the event alongside his mother Janice Combs and Snoop Dogg.

Combs later hits the dance floor with his sons Justin Dior and Christian Casey.

Kevin Hart and Jermaine Dupri are also seen showing off their moves.

The clip then transitions into slow-motion, making the affair all the more exciting. At one point, the camera zooms inside of Post Malone‘s watch before panning out to show him busting a move.

“It was probably one of the most authentic nights of love that I ever experienced. I’m blessed,” Combs told PEOPLE.

While it’s clear Combs had the time of his life ringing in his milestone birthday, the road to the celebration was far from easy.

“I canceled the party two times because I just couldn’t see myself partying for my 50th birthday without her,” said Combs, speaking of his ex Kim Porter, who died suddenly of pneumonia on Nov. 15, 2018.

The loss of Porter — whom he dated off-and-on for more than 10 years until their split in 2007 — gutted his family, including son Christian, and twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 13, that they shared, as well as Porter’s son Quincy, whom he helped raise, and Combs’s two other kids Justin and Chance, 12, from other relationships.

And a year later the tragedy left Combs, who said he and Porter had “talked about my 50th birthday” feeling at odds with celebrating.

When his actual birthday rolled around on Nov. 4, he said, “I wasn’t feeling it,” and he opted for a quiet dinner over the type of blowout bash he’s known for. “I didn’t want to be fake. I wanted to be at a point of strength.”

But Combs — who was just named the 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoree and will be celebrated at the annual pre-Grammy gala in January — later devised a meaningful solution, rescheduling for what would have been Porter’s 49th birthday weekend.

“I thought, ‘I can have a party with Kim and we can party together,’” he said. And with 600 guests who turned out, partying to the star’s hits spun by DJ Cassidy and helping him usher in a new era, “It worked out beautifully.”