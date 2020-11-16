Kim Porter died on Nov. 15 2018 from lobar pneumonia at the age of 47

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Remembers Kim Porter on the 2nd Anniversary of Her Death: 'Love You Forever'

Posting to Instagram on Sunday and later on Monday, the 51-year-old rapper remembered his late ex-girlfriend, who is also mother to three of his children: twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star, 13, and son Christian, 22. Combs also helped raise Porter's son Quincy, 29, from a previous relationship. (Additionally, Combs is a father to daughter Chance, 14, and son Justin, 26, from previous relationships of his own.)

"QUEEN KIM PORTER!!," he began the caption of his first post, alongside a series of photos of himself with the actress and their kids. "IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER ❤️."

In another post, Combs shared a black and white picture of Porter gracefully dancing around as she wore a long flowing white dress.

"The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!! 💔," he wrote.

Porter was found dead in her home on Nov. 15 2018 at the age of 47.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement at the time, explaining that officers responded to a death investigation at 11:40 a.m. in Toluca Lake, California, where they found a female unresponsive at the residence. Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy later revealed that Porter died of lobar pneumonia and the manner of her death was certified as natural.

Porter was later buried in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia on Nov. 24. During the elaborate public funeral held at Cascade Hills Church, Combs arranged for Porter's casket to travel in a carriage pulled by horses and acclaimed pastor T.D. Jakes officiated the service.

The day after Porter's death, a source told PEOPLE: "Diddy is devastated and shocked. He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work. They were still a family."

The couple began dating in the '90s where they had their three children throughout an on-and-off-again relationship. Combs and Porter broke up in 1999 and later reconciled in 2003, before they split for the final time in 2007.

Elsewhere on Instagram, Quincy also paid tribute to his late mother.

Sharing a sweet snapshot of the two dressed up in formal attire, the actor — whose birth father is Al B. Sure! — simply shared a slew of loving emojis alongside the photograph. "❤️🕊💜," he wrote.

Fans left kind messages in the comments section of his post, where many offered their condolences for the loss of his mother.