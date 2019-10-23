Sean 'Diddy' Combs Remembers Late Ex Kim Porter as the Anniversary of Her Death Approaches

Nearly a year after Kim Porter‘s tragic death, Sean “Diddy” Combs still has her on his mind.

The music mogul, 49, paid tribute to his ex-girlfriend on Tuesday, just three weeks ahead of the anniversary of Porter’s sudden death, by sharing a photo of her on Instagram.

In the shot, only Porter’s dark silhouette could be seen as she sat with her back against the bright sun and held up her hands to cup the light. Behind her, a gorgeous scene of water and palm trees was featured.

Keeping it simple, Combs captioned the image: “❤️ @ladykp”

Porter died of lobar pneumonia on Nov. 15 in her Toluca Lake, Calif. home after suffering from flu-like symptoms for days.

The model was buried in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia on Nov. 24. During the elaborate public funeral held at Cascade Hills Church, Combs arranged for Porter’s casket to travel in a carriage pulled by horses and acclaimed pastor T.D. Jakes officiated the service.

Insiders previously told PEOPLE that Combs held a memorial for Porter on Nov. 18 at his home in Bel Air, California. Among the 100 guests present were Kim Kardashian, Mary J. Blige, French Montana, and Kourtney Kardashian.

The on-again, off-again couple, who began dating in the ’90s, shared three kids together — son Christian, 21, and twin daughters Jessie James, 12, and D’Lila, 12. (The pair also had children from past relationships — Porter was the mother to son Quincy, 28, while Combs has son Justin, 25, and daughter Chance, 13.)

In 1999, Combs and Porter broke up and battled in court over child support for Christian. Combs then dated Jennifer Lopez for two years before he and Porter reconciled in 2003. They split for the final time in 2007.

The day after Porter’s death, a source told PEOPLE: “Diddy is devastated and shocked. He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work. They were still a family.”

Another source close to Combs said that he is “is very much struggling.”

“This is the most awful, sad and unreal situation for him. It’s a nightmare,” the source continued. “He isn’t sleeping. He always had a very special relationship with Kim. Despite not being together romantically, he loved Kim. It was really true love, and he is hurting badly right now.”

Combs broke his silence for the first time after her death on Nov. 17, writing on Instagram, “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t.”

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship,” he added. “We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S—!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

Since then, he has continued to honor his ex’s life, in both tributes on social media and speaking out during interviews.

In the May issue of Essence, Combs revealed he’s been a lot more involved with his family because he knows that’s something Porter would want.

“Before this, I was a part-time father, you know? My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else,” he explained. “But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody’s all right, like she would do. I’m just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life.”

Though their grief will never go away, Combs said the family is doing “really well.”

“We have a great family … the way we’re handling it together,” he said. “We’re doing really because her passing has changed us and made us love each other more. I’m happy to say that, because at first I really didn’t know how we’d be doing.”

“Because of Kim, we’re doing this well, because of the way she loved us,” he added.