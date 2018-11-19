These women have Kim Porter’s back.

Joining Sean “Diddy” Combs in mourning the loss of Porter, who raised four children with the music mogul and was found dead on Thursday at age 47, three women who have also played an important part in his life are sharing their own tributes.

In an emotional note, Misa Hylton-Brim — who shares son Justin, 24, with Combs — thanked Porter for always “being a 2nd mother” to her son.

“Kim Kim Kim for the last 20 years we have raised our children together, my mind cannot begin to wrap around the fact that you are not going to be here,” she wrote, alongside a smiling photo of Porter.

“Thank you for being a 2nd mother to Justin and for loving Niko and Madison just the same,” she continued, referencing her two children from another relationship. “This is one of the most shocking and painful experiences that I have ever been through. A devastating loss to our family.”

Continuing, she wrote: “Not that long ago we had a dope conversation about the kids and how proud we were of them all. We spoke about their futures and how we could come together to support them in business. That was a very special conversation. But you were cool like that, and that is what I will miss the most. Our inside jokes and the fact that we have an unspoken understanding around what it was like to raise our children in this life.”

“I promise to love and protect Quincy, Chris, D’lila and Jessie. I will always be here for them. Rest in Power Beautiful Queen,” she wrote, before concluding the tribute by thanking “everyone for your prayers and comforting words.”

“Please continue to pray for us,” she added.

Sarah Chapman, who shares daughter Chance, 12, with the music mogul, went on to pen her own loving tribute.

“A mother’s love…nothing like it,” she wrote, next to a shot of Porter and her children: son Quincy, 27, Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. “Rest in paradise Kim, and know your kids are covered in prayer and love. Your light will always shine thru your children and the way they all love each other is a blessing beyond words.”

Diddy’s longtime girlfriend Cassie, who split from the star in September, also mourned the loss of Porter, and praised her for being an “amazing mother” who “lit up every room she entered.”

“There are no words….An amazing mother to her beautiful family, lit up every room she entered and now the most beautiful angel,” she wrote, alongside a glamorous photo of Porter.

“Sending so much love and my condolences to the Porter and Combs family. I love you @quincy, @kingcombs, Jessie, D’Lila, Chance, @princejdc and @diddy,” she added. “Puff you are already the best father, I know you will be amazing.”

She went on to throw her “love and support” to both Chapman and Hylton, as well as “Mama Combs & Grandpa Jake.”

The tributes came shortly after Combs broke his silence, writing, “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t.”

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship,” he added.” We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S—!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

He went on to share a peek at a private memorial he held for Porter.

Diddy again paid tribute to his late love on Monday, sharing a video of Porter dancing. “She loved to dance,” he captioned his Tweet. “Thank you to everybody for your prayers and support. God is the greatest. He woke you up to see another day. Please don’t take it for granted. Let’s go people!!!”

She loved to dance. Thank you to everybody for your prayers and support. God is the greatest. He woke you up to see another day. Please don’t take it for granted. Let’s go people!!! pic.twitter.com/Ux7GqP4VjA — Diddy (@Diddy) November 19, 2018

Porter’s son Quincy and his half-brother Justin posted their own tributes over the weekend.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement explaining that officers responded to a death investigation at 11:40 a.m. in Toluca Lake, California, where they found a female unresponsive at the residence.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time. According to an emergency dispatch call posted by TMZ, the call came in as a cardiac arrest. While it’s not yet clear what caused Porter’s death, a source told the outlet she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks.