As part of his philanthropic efforts, the Grammy-winner also donated cash and gifts cards to those in need

Diddy Provides COVID-19 Relief to More Than 175 Miami Families and Pays Their Rent amid Pandemic

Diddy (né Sean Combs) is changing the lives of Florida residents who may have otherwise been at risk of losing their homes.

On Tuesday — just three days ahead of the new year — the mogul, 51, teamed up with his Sean Combs Foundation to help nearly 200 families living in Miami pay their rent. Additionally, the Grammy-winning artist provided monetary assistance through gift cards and direct cash, along with much-needed essentials including personal hygiene products.

To further benefit the community, Diddy partnered with Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success (TEES) — an organization with a goal to encourage young people to have a productive lifestyle that will ultimately lead them to become self-sufficient shareholders in the economy by giving them a secure family environment to hopefully prevent them from succumbing to negative peer pressure.

The group of benefactors are also collaborating with Miami Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemonwith, Michael Gardner and Headliner Market Group.

In April — one month after COVID-19 was officially declared a global pandemic — Diddy called on his international famous pals to join his virtual dance-a-thon and raised more than $3.4 million in donations. The massive sum went to Direct Relief, a non-profit humanitarian organization that supplies medical equipment to communities affected by poverty. The funds, raised by Diddy and his generous conglomerate, were set to specifically contribute towards Direct Relief's efforts to help those impacted by the novel coronavirus health crisis.

In December 2019, a group of children who were coping with cancer caught Diddy's attention when they posted a video that went viral, in which they were seen joyously dancing to his mega-hit song “Bad Boy for Life," despite their critical condition.

In response to their heartwarming video, the hitmaker surprised an octet of the children who participated in the clip during his February appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The kids — Layla Mosely, Ke’Yair Stephens, Zoey Nieves, Imani Hollis, Phillip Escalante, Maddie Kelsoe, Will Walker and Baylee Hankins — were all involved with the Fighting All Monsters (FAM) organization. The non-profit aims to help raise awareness and give support to children living with cancer and their families.

To cap off the special day and television appearance, the children were gifted a $25,000 donation from Shutterfly to aid the nonprofit.