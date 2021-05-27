Sean 'Diddy' Combs Shares Throwback Photo of Himself Holding Hands with Ex Jennifer Lopez
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jennifer Lopez dated for two years before splitting in 2001
Could Sean "Diddy" Combs hope to rekindle his romance with ex Jennifer Lopez?
Although Lopez, 51, has recently been spending time with Ben Affleck following her split from Alex Rodriguez, that didn't stop Combs, also 51, from sharing a throwback photo of the former couple on social media Thursday.
In the snap, the exes — who dated for two years before splitting in 2001 — could be seen holding hands while taking a stroll together.
"#tbt," the rapper, who's currently single, captioned the vintage snapshot.
Combs and Lopez announced their breakup on Valentine's Day in 2001, but have since remained friendly, reuniting in 2018 at Lopez's All I Have Las Vegas residency show wrap party — as well as at a charity event last year, which Lopez attended with then-fiancé Rodriguez.
Combs, who began dating Lopez in 1999, was also by her side at the 2000 Grammys, when the star wore that iconic Versace dress.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2017, Combs said he, "didn't know how big it was gonna be, but it was a great moment for her."
"We were just stepping up our game as far as what we were wearing and how we were gonna use fashion," he recalled, later adding that Lopez was "without a doubt" one of his great loves.
Combs' social media walk down memory lane comes as Lopez has been spending more time with Affleck, 48.
Rumors of their relationship first started in April, when they were spotted outside her L.A. home following her split with Rodriguez, 45. The two later enjoyed a getaway to Montana, where they were spotted driving together on May 8.
"They are having fun and want to spend as much time together as possible," a source recently told PEOPLE.
"They will travel back and forth as much as they can to make things work," the source added. "They don't want to hide anymore. They are both excited about their relationship. They want to make sure they do everything they can to make this work. Jennifer is incredibly happy. She feels like she can just be herself around Ben."
Lopez and Affleck dated in 2002, before getting engaged later that year. Just days before they were set to walk down the aisle in September 2003, they postponed their wedding, and officially split in January 2004.