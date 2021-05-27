Sean 'Diddy' Combs Shares Throwback Photo of Himself Holding Hands with Ex Jennifer Lopez

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jennifer Lopez dated for two years before splitting in 2001

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We were just stepping up our game as far as what we were wearing and how we were gonna use fashion," he recalled, later adding that Lopez was "without a doubt" one of his great loves.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles with Ben Affleck as They Spend Time Together in Miami

Combs' social media walk down memory lane comes as Lopez has been spending more time with Affleck, 48.

Rumors of their relationship first started in April, when they were spotted outside her L.A. home following her split with Rodriguez, 45. The two later enjoyed a getaway to Montana, where they were spotted driving together on May 8.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"They are having fun and want to spend as much time together as possible," a source recently told PEOPLE.

"They will travel back and forth as much as they can to make things work," the source added. "They don't want to hide anymore. They are both excited about their relationship. They want to make sure they do everything they can to make this work. Jennifer is incredibly happy. She feels like she can just be herself around Ben."