Diddy to Open Third Charter School After Pledging $1 Million Towards Underprivileged Students

Sean “Diddy” Combs announced Tuesday that he’s pledging $1 million to the Capital Preparatory Schools network to help under served communities.

“I came from the same environment these kids live in every day,” the Harlem native, 48, said in a statement. “I understand the importance of access to a great education, and the critical role it plays in a child’s future. Our school provides historically disadvantaged students with the college and career skills needed to become responsible and engaged citizens for social justice.”

Beyond providing children with a high quality and competitive curriculum, Combs wants to inspire children to take control of their future.

“We don’t just teach kids to read, write and compute, we teach them how to make a difference and nurture them to be future leaders of our generation,” he added.

With his pledge, the school has been approved to expand to a third location in the Bronx. Additionally, the school will grow to serve 650 students from sixth to eleventh grade during an initial five-year term.

“Mr. Combs’ commitment and leadership continue to inspire us. On behalf of the Capital Prep students, parents and teachers I want to express our sincerest gratitude for such a generous gift,” educator Dr. Steve Perry, founder of Capital Prep Schools, said in a statement. “We know that the families in the Bronx deserve a high-quality academic alternative to their current system.”

Capital Prep already has locations in Harlem and Bridgeport, Connecticut, and is aiming to open more campuses to provide more than 2,100 students access to a higher affirming education.