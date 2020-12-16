Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pays Tribute to Kim Porter on What Would Have Been Her 50th Birthday

Sean "Diddy" Combs is remembering Kim Porter on what would have been her 50th birthday.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old wrapper shared a black-and-white video montage of himself and his late ex-girlfriend throughout the years.

Set to Michael Jackson's "The Lady in My Life," the clip featured throwback footage of the former couple laughing and dancing with each other, as well as images of their three children: twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila Star, 13, and son Christian, 22. (Combs and Porter also had children from previous relationships: Porter was the mother to son Quincy, 29, whom Combs helped raise and Combs is also dad to son Justin, 26, and daughter Chance, 14.)

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIM!" Combs wrote in the caption. "LOVE YOU FOREVER!! 🖤💜"

Porter was found dead in her home on Nov. 15, 2018 at the age of 47.

An autopsy later revealed that she died of lobar pneumonia, and the manner of her death was certified as natural.

Porter was buried in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia. During the public funeral held at Cascade Hills Church, Combs arranged for Porter's casket to travel in a carriage pulled by horses and acclaimed pastor T.D. Jakes officiated the service.

Last month, Combs marked the second anniversary of Porter's death with multiple tributes on his social media.

"QUEEN KIM PORTER!!" he wrote alongside a series of photos of himself with the actress and their kids. "IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER ❤️."

In another post, the producer shared a black-and-white picture of Porter twirling in a long white dress.

"The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!! 💔," he wrote.

Diddy and Porter began their relationship in the '90s. They broke up in 1999, but later reconciled in 2003. The pair split for the final time in 2007.