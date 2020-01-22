Diddy Asks Fans to 'Cherish' Loved Ones in Tribute to Ex Kim Porter: 'I'll Honor You Forever'

Diddy is urging fans to embrace their loved ones after sharing an emotional tribute to his former girlfriend and the mother of his children, Kim Porter.

Early Wednesday morning, the superstar mogul, 50, shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram in honor of the late Porter. In it, she is seen flashing her signature smile wearing a bright orange ensemble. Porter died of lobar pneumonia in her Toluca Lake, California home on Nov. 15, 2018. She was 47.

“If you got a good woman please let her know,” he began. “Tell her as soon as you can. Make sure she knows. Make sure she feels it. HONOR HER. CHERISH HER. Cause the special ones are RARE and FEW.”

“And everyone doesn’t get a second chance,” Diddy added. “LET THE ONE YOU LOVE KNOW TODAY. RIGHT NOW!!!! 💛💛💛 @ladykp I’ll honor you forever. ❤️”

Diddy and Porter are parents to son Quincy, 28 (the biological son of Al B. Sure!), Christian ‘King’ Combs, 21, and twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 13. Diddy is also father to son Justin Combs, 26, and daughter Chance Combs, 13.

Celebrity pals and fans alike showed their support of the star’s message. Rapper T.I. and TV personality La La Anthony commented with emojis “🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” and “🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️” respectively.

“WELL SAID KING…..IM SURE SHE FELT YOUR HEART,” one fan wrote. “STAY ENCOURAGED AND KEEP YOUR HEAD UP….YOU ARE TRULY HONORING HER THROUGH YOUR LOVE OF THE CHILDREN YOU BOTH SHARED….HER LEGACY IS THE CHILDREN AND YOU ARE DOING A PHENOMENAL JOB!”

“So true .. we take people for granted and believe they will always be here,” another added.

Others sent their prayers, writing, “I feel for you and I believe you’re using this devastating situation to teach us not what to do. I believe you’re going thru one of the most difficult time of your life. Praying for you brother.”

Diddy and Porter began their relationship in the ’90s. In 1999, the pair broke up — later reconciling in 2003. They split for the last time in 2007.

Shortly after Porter’s death, the entrepreneur shared his feelings for his late love on Instagram, “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t.”

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship,” he added. “We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S—!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”