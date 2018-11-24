Diddy Pays Tribute to Kim Porter Ahead of Her Funeral: 'Today We Lay to Rest Our ANGEL'

Shortly before Kim Porter’s funeral began on Saturday, Sean “Diddy” Combs honored his ex-girlfriend with an emotional note.

“Today we lay to rest our ANGEL,” he wrote on Twitter alongside an image of Porter.

“Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you,” he added.

Diddy, 49, planned to deliver a eulogy during the funeral — which was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday — although he may have been too emotional to speak, TMZ reported.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Ahead of the funeral, a public viewing was held at the Charles E. Huff International Funeral Home.

Shortly before Diddy was seen attending a viewing on Friday, the music mogul shared a prayer that he hoped would be helpful to anyone going through a dark period.

“This is a prayer I said like a year ago. God help us. Love to all,” he wrote alongside the video clip.

During the Friday night viewing, Porter’s children Quincy Brown, 27, and Christian Combs, 20, were seen leaving the private service, as was Diddy, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The service was also attended by Porter’s friend Kimora Lee Simmons.

Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs with their children Charley Gallay/Getty Images

In a statement released to the Associated Press on Friday, Porter’s family remembered her as “a loving mother and devoted friend.”

“God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met [whose] soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better,” the Porter, Goodwin and Combs families said. “She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always.”

Insiders previously told PEOPLE that Combs held a memorial for Porter on Nov. 18 at his home in Bel Air. Among the 100 guests present were Kim Kardashian West, Mary J. Blige, French Montana and Kourtney Kardashian.

“He is very involved in making arrangements for Kim,” the insider continued. “He wants it all to be very special.”

Porter was found dead in her home on Nov. 15 at the age of 47. As of Monday, her cause of death remained unknown following the completion of an autopsy.

On Nov. 15, officers were alerted after a woman was found unresponsive in Toluca Lake, California. She was declared dead at 11:40 a.m. local time. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement.

According to an emergency dispatch call posted by TMZ, the call came in as a cardiac arrest. While it’s still not clear what caused Porter’s death, a source told the outlet she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks.

Combs broke his silence on Nov. 17, writing on Instagram, “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t.”

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship,” he added. “We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S—!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

He later posted a slideshow of pictures of time he spent with Porter and their brood. “I’ll raise our family just like you taught me to. Love you forever!!!!” he said. “I CANT BELIEVE THIS S—!!!!!! F—!!!!!! Smfh.”

The couple, who began dating in the ’90s, had three children together throughout their on-and-off-again relationship: son Christian and 11-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Additionally, Combs raised Porter’s eldest child Quincy and considers him a son.

Porter and Combs broke up in 1999 and battled in court over child support for Christian; Combs also dated Jennifer Lopez for two years before he and Porter reconciled in 2003. They split for the final time in 2007.

Combs is also the father of two additional children — son Justin, 24, and daughter Chance, 12 — whom he shares with exes Misa Hylton-Brim and Sarah Chapman, respectively.