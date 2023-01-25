Diddy Shares How 'My Best Friend' Mary J. Blige Changed Music Forever

The rapper and mogul produced Blige's first two albums and says Blige, "created a lane for women around the world to speak their truth to power"

By Jason Sheeler
Published on January 25, 2023 11:20 AM

Today Mary J. Blige is an icon. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul. A Grammy winner, Emmy winner, and two-time Oscar nominee. Now 52, she's up for six Grammys this year, for her new album Good Morning Gorgeous and, next month, returns to the Starz series Power Book II: Ghost for its third season.

But when she was 18, her weighty mezzo-soprano voice — matched with her deft, confessional songwriting — led her from the housing projects in Yonkers, New York, to a recording studio in Manhattan. She became the youngest and first female artist signed to Uptown records. Three years later, in 1992, came her debut album, What's the 411? That album, and her 1994 follow-up My Life, were produced largely by Sean "Diddy" Combs, then known as Puff Daddy.

"Mary J. Blige is one of the greatest storytellers in R&B history," Combs tells PEOPLE. "She created a lane for women around the world to speak their truth to power, so nobody deserves this success more than her."

Mary J. Blige Cover Rollout
Mary J. Blige and Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2018. Rich Polk/Getty

Blige says Combs did more than teach her about ambition; he was her biggest cheerleader. "Puff was a huge inspiration for me," she recalls. "He wanted all of this for me more than I wanted it myself." He still does. Says Combs: "More than being my sister and my best friend, she will forever be a pioneer and the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, who remains an unstoppable force that can accomplish anything she sets her mind to."

Remembers Blige: "I was not as ambitious as Puff. When I met him, I was afraid of success, afraid to do anything that could put so much attention on me. When you come from where I come from, you're scared to be ambitious. You're scared to want more. And then when I met him, he was the complete opposite. He was such a good thing for me because I needed what he had, to be excited to be seen, to have the lights on him. But it took some years to grow into that."

Mary J. Blige Cover Rollout
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Mary J. Blige in 2018. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Blige would go on to collaborate with other iconic artists, such as U2, Elton John, Drake and Chaka Khan. "I work with people who I love and respect," she says. "And you could be from a new generation and you could be from the past generation — I just love greatness and beautiful people and beautiful energy. And if we connect musically or and personally, whether they be Elton John, George Michael, JAY-Z, Aretha Franklin, it doesn't matter. But if I'm not feeling the song, I'm not going to do it. But, we're still friends. I still love you."

Chaka Khan became one of her heroes. "During the Waiting to Exhale days," she remembers, "when I first met her [they both contributed songs to the 1995 film's soundtrack], she gave me some of the best advice I've ever gotten. She told me to get out of my own way. I've been using that information to help me not be afraid of things, to move the "scared Mary" over and push the "courageous Mary" toward the front."

Mary J. Blige Cover Rollout
Mary J. Blige. AB + DM

For more from PEOPLE's cover story on Mary J. Blige, pick up the latest issue, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

Related Articles
Mary J. Blige Cover Rollout
What Mary J. Blige Does Every Morning That Changed Her Life: 'I Didn't Love Myself'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Justin Bieber Sells 291-Song Catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a Reported $200 Million
Taylor Swift arrives at 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ
Senator Quotes Taylor Swift's 'Karma' Lyric During Closing Arguments of Ticketmaster Hearing
Ruby Stewart of The Sisterhood Band attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards
Rod Stewart's Daughter Ruby Stewart Engaged to Jake Kalic: 'My Home Is Wherever You Are'
Nicole Tuck, DJ Khaled and Asahd Tuck Khaled attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City
Who Is DJ Khaled's Fiancée? All About Nicole Tuck
Super Bowl LVII Performers Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph
Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph to Perform at Super Bowl LVII Ahead of the Game
bren
Panic! at the Disco Announces Split: 'It's Been a Hell of a Journey' Says Frontman Brendon Urie
Priscilla Presley arrives at the Governors Awards
Priscilla Presley Thanks Supporters After Lisa Marie's Memorial: 'It Has Been a Difficult Time'
Jessica Caban (L) and recording artist Bruno Mars attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Bruno Mars' Girlfriend? All About Jessica Caban
The group Black Eyed Peas pose for a portrait during the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards at Ocean Terminal on November 6, 2003 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
BMG Sues Toy Company for Remaking Black Eyed Peas' 'My Humps' as 'My Poops' for a Commercial
James Taylor, John Mayer Trio and Sheryl Crow to headline Love Rocks NYC
James Taylor, John Mayer Trio and Sheryl Crow to Headline Love Rocks NYC
Drake
Drake Proves His Reign Is Far from 'Over' with Career-Spanning SiriusXM Show at Apollo Theater
Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert Says Homophobic Backlash Post-'American Idol' Inspired Him to 'Be as Gay' as Possible
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall)
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's 'Impactful and Beautiful' Memorial: Everything Fans Didn't See 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Lady Gaga is seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon); Taylor Swift, winner of Artist of the Year, Favorite Country Album, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Pop Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Lady Gaga Calls Taylor Swift 'Really Brave' for Speaking About Her Eating Disorder in 2020 Doc
Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf's Daughters Amanda and Pearl Share Short Film Tribute on Anniversary of Rocker's Death