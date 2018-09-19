Diddy Teases He's 'Up to Something Special' with Mysterious Boxes Addressed to His Famous Pals

What do Beyoncé, Elon Musk and Ali Wong all have in common? Diddy has the answer, but he’s not sharing — yet.

Five days ago, the producer and entrepreneur, 48, teased his fans with a mysterious photo of black boxes labeled with names of his famous friends, including Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish, ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and more.

“Culture creators, I have something special for you. #Black100,” he captioned the snap. One day later, the star posted a similar photo with more names, including Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Cardi B and his longtime girlfriend Cassie.

And on Wednesday, Diddy assured his pals (and fans) that his “something special” was “on the way.” This time, the photo included boxes addresses to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Drake, LeBron James and more.

In his comments section, Diddy’s fans debated over the mystery, including why certain celebrities were receiving a box and musing about getting their hands on one themselves.

“Hey @diddy we used to roll back in the days, how you gonna do me like this?! don’t see my name yet…fix this ASAP,” wrote one fan. Asked another: “Where is WILL SMITH?”