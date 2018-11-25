Sean 'Diddy' Combs Mourns Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter as He Sits by Her Gravesite at Cemetery

Sean “Diddy” Combs is mourning his former love.
At the Evergreen Memorial Garden Cemetery in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday, Combs sat near Kim Porter’s burial site by himself. Framed by two collections of flowers, he looked solemn in a tuxedo with a bow tie as he held what may have been a program.
Hundreds of people watched the motorcade of friends and family arrive at the cemetery, the Columbus Ledger–Enquirer reported. After the cemetery service, fireworks reportedly went off.
Porter was buried in a gold casket, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She was laid to rest near her mother Sarah Porter, who died in 2014 and owned Royal Cafe in Columbus.
Porter — who had three children with Combs and raised Quincy Brown, her son from her relationship with Al B. Sure!, with Combs — was found dead on Nov. 15 at age 47.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner stated on Monday that “the cause of death was deferred pending additional tests.”
Earlier on Saturday, Combs, Kimora Lee Simmons and Tichina Arnold remembered Porter at a public funeral at Cascade Hills Church. Usher and Lil’ Kim were also in attendance, according to the Ledger–Enquirer.
Combs, Mary J. Blige and Brown spoke at the funeral, according to TMZ. Yolanda Adams and Faith Evans sang, as did the Spencer High School All Class Reunion Choir.
More than 2,500 people reportedly gathered outside the church.
“Today we lay to rest our ANGEL,” Combs wrote on Twitter before the service. “Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you.”
In a statement to the Associated Press on Friday, the Porter, Goodwin and Combs families wrote, “God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning.”
“She was a loving mother and devoted friend,” the statement said. “She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met who’s soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better.”
“She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always,” the statement concluded.
The couple, who began dating in the ’90s, shared son Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, in addition to Porter’s eldest child, Quincy, 27, who Diddy considers a son.
Porter and Combs broke up in 1999 and battled in court over child support for Christian; Combs also dated Jennifer Lopez for two years before he and Porter reconciled in 2003. They split for the final time in 2007.
Combs is also the father of two additional children — son Justin, 24, and daughter Chance, 12 — whom he shares with exes Misa Hylton-Brim and Sarah Chapman, respectively.
“I got three girls, three boys, and they’re really kind, great people,” Combs told PEOPLE in 2017 of his large family. “They got a lot of love in their heart. I’m the luckiest man in the world.”
The never-married Combs gave his children’s mothers most of the credit, though. “I’ve been truly blessed to have some great, incredible relationships that have afforded me these children by these very strong, intelligent, beautiful black women,” he said of his exes. “The mothers of my children [are] my best friends. My hat goes off to them.”