Sean 'Diddy' Combs Mourns Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter as He Sits by Her Gravesite at Cemetery

Sean “Diddy” Combs is mourning his former love.

At the Evergreen Memorial Garden Cemetery in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday, Combs sat near Kim Porter’s burial site by himself. Framed by two collections of flowers, he looked solemn in a tuxedo with a bow tie as he held what may have been a program.

Hundreds of people watched the motorcade of friends and family arrive at the cemetery, the Columbus Ledger–Enquirer reported. After the cemetery service, fireworks reportedly went off.

Porter was buried in a gold casket, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She was laid to rest near her mother Sarah Porter, who died in 2014 and owned Royal Cafe in Columbus.

Porter — who had three children with Combs and raised Quincy Brown, her son from her relationship with Al B. Sure!, with Combs — was found dead on Nov. 15 at age 47.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner stated on Monday that “the cause of death was deferred pending additional tests.”

Earlier on Saturday, Combs, Kimora Lee Simmons and Tichina Arnold remembered Porter at a public funeral at Cascade Hills Church. Usher and Lil’ Kim were also in attendance, according to the Ledger–Enquirer.

Combs, Mary J. Blige and Brown spoke at the funeral, according to TMZ. Yolanda Adams and Faith Evans sang, as did the Spencer High School All Class Reunion Choir.

More than 2,500 people reportedly gathered outside the church.

“Today we lay to rest our ANGEL,” Combs wrote on Twitter before the service. “Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you.”