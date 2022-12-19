Diddy Spotted Kissing Instagram Model Jade Ramey During Malibu Date Night

Sean "Diddy" Combs announced he welcomed a baby girl, Love Sean Combs, on Dec. 10

Published on December 19, 2022 04:05 PM
diddy
Sean "Diddy" Combs. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sean "Diddy" Combs is spending time with Instagram model Jade Ramey.

Over the weekend, Combs and Ramey were seen snuggling up and kissing during a dinner outing at Nobu in Malibu.

The Shade Room was first to share the photos.

Earlier this month, Combs announced the arrival of a new addition to his family on Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Diddy, Jade Ramey
Diddy and Jade Ramey. BACKGRID

Combs is a father to six other children, including Quincy, 31, Justin Dior, 28, King, 24, Chance, 16, and his 15-year-old twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

Last month, the Grammy Award winner spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his daughters helping feed around 3,000 people from Miami's homeless community through The Caring Place at the Miami Rescue Mission.

They were also joined by rapper Yung Miami, 28, who told XXL in September that she and Combs are "having the time of our lives" in their open relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Three Daughters Support Him on Red Carpet at 2022 BBMAs — See the Photos!

"This Thanksgiving, it's important to give back to the community and spread love to people less fortunate, so they know they're not alone or forgotten," Combs said in part in a statement at the time.

In October, the Press Play artist opened up about dating after the death of his late ex, Kim Porter.

"Just the other day, I just had got the courage to look at [Kim's] old texts," Combs said on Bumble's new YouTube series, Luv2SeeIt hosted by Teyana Taylor. "I shouldn't have really did that. I was like, 'Yo, I hope I can find somebody who can love me like that again.' I'm not giving up on love, but it's hard. A different level of heartbreak. Whenever I see the sun, I see God and I see Kim."

