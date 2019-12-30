Diddy Kicks Off New Year Celebrations in Miami with His Kids: ‘I Just Want to Thank God’

There’s no party like a Diddy party, and the same goes for bringing in the new year.

The music mogul, 50, is closing off 2019 in Miami with all of his children — they also celebrated Christmas in the Florida sunshine together last week. Diddy is dad to Quincy Brown, 28 (the biological son of Al B. Sure!), Justin Combs, 26, Christian ‘King’ Combs, 21, and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 13.

Diddy has been hosting soul food Sunday gatherings for his family and closest friends over the past few months, and this past Sunday he shared videos from the cherished occasion on his Instagram story.

“I just want to thank God for waking us up this morning,” he said during a special prayer before his family and loved ones sat down to eat. “Thank you for the air that we breathe. Thank you for the things that we take for granted.”

“Every now and then we have a dinner called soul food Sunday, and we kind of just invite our friends that we feel like the collective vibe would be something that would be just different and be special, so everybody doesn’t get invited,” he continued before the clip ended.

Celebrity pals, including Terrence J and Lenny S, also joined in on the fun, and Diddy shared footage of the pair excitedly chatting about the meal ahead.

“Where we’re at? Miami. Why are we in Miami?” Lenny S said as the pair stood in front of a luxury swimming pool complete with palm trees that were decorated with white Christmas lights to keep in the holiday spirit.

“Hold on, I have to take my shades off,” Terrence J said. “Puff only does his soul food Sundays in L.A., but guess where we’re at right now? Very special night, very special vibe.”

“Puff, thank you, because we’re about to eat,” Terrence J added.

In true Diddy style, the menu was jam-packed with just about every soul food dish imaginable.

“Soul food Sunday: chicken, collard greens, mac and cheese, tequila, Deleon, D’ussé, CÎROC, VS, soul food Sunday!” Lenny S concluded.

Diddy invites his family and loved ones to celebrate specifically over soul food in part because of its importance to African-American culture. Historically black colleges and universities even host weekly soul food dinners on campus for students to be reminded of home. (Howard University — where the entrepreneur attended and later earned an honorary degree — hosts soul food Thursdays every week.)

“Soul food Sunday is such a vibe,” Christian said in a video that Diddy shared on his Instagram story on Sunday. “It’s the first time in Miami. Do y’all know what’s going on? We got the palm trees, the heat, it’s humid.”

“My son looks just like me it’s so crazy!!! @combscartel,” the proud father wrote on the clip.

The family, who has been in Miami since before Christmas, is also celebrating Justin’s 26th birthday. In honor of his big day, the Combs Cartel family Instagram page posted a video dedicated to Justin on Monday, and Diddy shared it on his Instagram story shortly afterwards.

The video includes iconic behind-the-scenes footage of Diddy and his son preparing for his music video cameo in which he says the famous line, “Bad boy, come out and play.”

On Christmas last week, Diddy and his family shared clips on social media that showed them joyously exchanging plenty of gifts, smiles and laughs.