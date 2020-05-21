Diddy is paying tribute to his longtime friend Andre Harrell — who first discovered the music icon — along with the musician's beloved late ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, Kim Porter.

Harrell died on May 7 at the age of 59. The music executive — who founded Uptown Records in 1986 — died of heart failure in his West Hollywood home, multiple outlets reported. He is survived by his son Gianni, 26. Porter died of lobar pneumonia in her Toluca Lake, California, home on November 15, 2018 at the age of 47. She is mom to son Quincy Brown, 28, (the biological son of Al B. Sure! whom Diddy helped raise), Christian "King" Combs, 22, and twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila Star Combs, 13.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday, the music icon, 50, shared a video of Harrell and Porter dancing together while welcoming the New Year in 2018.

"SAVE ME A DANCE!! @ladykp @andreharrell 💔," Diddy wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "I PROMISE Y’ALL I’M GOING TO FINISH WHAT WE STARTED!!! REST IN POWER. S—t done got REAL!!!! ✊🏿🖤"

"Man this hurts whatever you need king I’m here, I’m here," Tyrese commented. "2 of the loveliest people we ever seen!" DJ Ruckus added.

Diddy previously remembered Harrell with a post he shared Friday, writing, "Irreplaceable 💔 @andreharrell I MISS YOU. HE WAS SO KIND. SO BEAUTIFUL. SO PATIENT. SO BLACK. SO CARING. SO SHARING. SO WISE. THE LIFE OF THE PARTY. A MUSICAL GENIUS! MY HERO. !🖤✊🏿LOVE FOREVER 💔."

Image zoom Andre Harrell and Diddy diddy/instagram

Diddy's bond with Harrell goes beyond their everlasting industry connection. Harrell was also godfather to his son Justin Combs, 26, whom he shares with Misa Hylton.

In an emotional post he shared two days after Harrell's death, Justin expressed his gratitude for the the late trailblazer.

"To my God father. Thank u for inspiring me," he began. "Thank u for making me believe. Thank you for guiding me. Thank u for mentoring me. Thank you for making me & everyone feel so special & valued. Thank you for always making sure we knew to keep it sexy & always unapologetically BLACK." He continued his tribute by sharing some of the staples that he will always remember about his godfather, who was known for his smile and warm spirit.

RELATED VIDEO: Diddy’s Exes Pay Tribute to Kim Porter and 'Promise to Love and Protect' Her Kids

"Andre was another father figure to me," the star began. "He taught so many of us to be leaders. When he spoke, not only did you hear him, but you felt him. His passion for the culture cannot be duplicated. He also taught us how to celebrate & most importantly he couldn’t help but to smile at you or simply just because. And to the G to my Q @gianni I love you so much bro. You know I got you for life. It makes me happy to know my mom and Dre are tight again. 🤞🏽"

Harrell's only child Gianni honored him on Wednesday in a photo displaying the father-son duo's remarkable resemblance. "Dad, I miss you so much. I love you so much," he began. "I wish it didn’t have to be this way, but Destiny has a plan and I know you’ll never be too far away. You’re still my super hero, life coach, personal comedian, twin, yoga partner, wingman, and best friend. I hope you’re making the most of your time in heaven and please give my love to grandma and @ladykp [Porter], as I miss them dearly. I hope you’re reconnecting with old friends and making new ones— do not sleep on Bruce Lee!"

Diddy's youngest son Christian paid homage to the late music executive as well. "RIP UNC IMMA MISS YOU !!! 👼❤️" he captioned the photo taken while the family was preparing for the forthcoming reboot of MTV's Making the Band.

Al B Sure!, who credits Harrell for jumpstarting his career, also commemorated his longtime friend. "I just don’t know what to say, how to feel or what to think," the music legend, 51, began. "I tried to go live on IG and just express my feelings from the ❤️ but my 💔 is completely broken, completely numb and the words just won’t come together knowing the impact this man had on my life’s journey so I’ll just leave this here for now and put a proper #tribute together when this all makes sense for the Icon, Dr. #AndreHarrell who believed the in this youngin’ kid."

In 1983, Harrell was hired by Def Jam Records and worked as vice president. He moved on to become general manager of the label. Three years after teaming up with Russell Simmons at Def Jam, Harrell left to found his own label, Uptown Records, in New York City. It was at Uptown Records that the Bronx-native discovered Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, also known as Diddy.