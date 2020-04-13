Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Cindy Ord/Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs hosted a star-studded virtual dance-a-thon on Instagram Live Sunday to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts, and wanted to keep the featured music family friendly.

The star, who was staying at home with his sons and daughters, invited many of his A-list friends, including Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, LeBron James and Lizzo, who was broadcasting from her home and twerking to “1 2 3” by Moneybagg Yo.

While her dance moves caught the eyes of many, it was her song choice that piqued Diddy’s interest. “Stop the music,” he said, interrupting her live feed. “It’s Easter Sunday, let’s play something a little bit family friendly.”

Lizzo apologized, even requesting her own hit “Juice” as a possible replacement.

Many fans were quick to criticize the father of seven for halting Lizzo’s live session as he had livestreamed with reality star Draya Michele, who was also seen twerking during her dance-a-thon moment.

Following the social media comments, Diddy clarified why he interrupted Lizzo’s cameo. “There’s one thing that I want to make clear—my queen, my sister Lizzo,” he said.

“She’s one of the best twerkers in the world, ok, so let’s keep that clear. It wasn’t about twerking. You’re allowed to twerk on Easter. It was a lot of cursing in the record and I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand? Lizzo, we love you. Everybody, stop looking for the negative. Look at the positive, man,” the music mogul concluded.

All in all, Diddy was able to raise $3,727,245 during his virtual dance-a-thon.

He partnered with the nonprofit organization Direct Relief, which provides critical medicines and requested supplies to communities affected by poverty or emergencies throughout the world.

All donations will support Direct Relief’s emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic and aid healthcare organizations and professionals.

