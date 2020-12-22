"Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever!"

Diddy Gifts His Mom $1 Million and Bentley for Her 80th: 'I Only Exist Because of This Goddess'

If there's one thing Diddy knows how to do — it's celebrate.

In honor of his mom Janice's 80th birthday Monday, the multi-hyphenate icon gifted her $1 million and a black, luxury Bentley car. On her special day, he posted a stunning photo on his Instagram, in which he venerated his mom for raising him to become the star he is today.

He captioned his post: "I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly [and] absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ❤️ ... and this is actually her at 80th ... no filter ... no edit 🖤!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS ❤️."

In a series of Instagram story posts recognizing her momentous birthdate, Diddy wrote: "Today is Dec. 21. On Dec. 21, my mother was born. My mother turned 80 years old. Now, that's my hero right there. Ain't nobody like your mama. I give glory to God for my mother. And this is what's so crazy about today, apart from the moon and the stars aligning... with the universe coming together through all the stuff we've been through, this is the craziest thing — my twins Jessie James and D'Lila Star, it's their birthday today too. You know we're going up today, stay tuned."

"We are going up today, stay tuned," he added. "[It's] my mother's 80th [and] the twins birthday. Come on man, I'm the luckiest guy in the world. Thank you God. No matter what you go through, if you got God on your side, man."

Diddy also posted a sweet photo of his mom giving him a smooch on the cheek, as he smiled from ear to ear, he captioned it, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMY!!!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤. TODAY IS YOUR DAY! MATTER OF FACT, EVERY DAY IS YOUR DAY!!! #MAMACOMBS."

The Grammy-winner followed his post with another cute photo of his mom, in which she was pictured giving her youngest grandson, Christian "King" Combs, a warm embrace. The photo was taken when he was a young boy, "YOU'RE THE GREATEST MIMI IN THE WORLD! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMA 🖤🖤, he captioned. "LOOK AT WHAT TO YOU MADE 😍 WE ALL LOVE YOU! 🖤," Diddy wrote in a full family snapshot.

Switching gears to celebrate his twin daughters who turned 14 on Monday, Diddy shared a post of them enjoying a yacht ride near their Miami home. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @THE_COMBS_TWINS." IT'S MY TWINS BIRTHDAY!!!" He wrote in his next slide, which captured them and their sister Chance returning to the yacht from a smaller boat ride. The three girls hugged their pops, as their entire family celebrated together on the yacht. "HAPPY 14TH BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL, SWEET, KIND CHILDREN!! ❤️❤️."

Diddy's family and friends also enjoyed an elaborate dinner together, marking Janice, Jessie and D'Lila's big day. They dined around a table which was garnered with flowers, candles and formal utensils.

In a video shared by Got That Hip Hop on Twitter, it was revealed that Diddy indeed presented his mom with a $1 million check which he paired with the Bent. "Oh my God," she exclaimed as she opened her check. Moments later, Diddy presented the car, which has "peanut butter gut" colored seats.

Justin Dior Combs, Diddy's son, also marked his grandma's day with a photo set he shared on his Instagram, which pictured him and Christian when they were youngsters.

"Happy 80th Birthday to my Mimi, the flyest most fierce grandmother in the world 🌎," he wrote. "I'm Blessed [that] God chose me to be your Grandson. Love you 💙."

Christian also posted adorable photos of his grandma and twin sisters. The snaps were taken when he was a child. He captioned his post, "HAPPY 80th BIRTHDAY to the most Fly, most beautiful Grandma in the whole world!! I love you MIMI ❤️❤️❤️." And for the girls, he simply wrote, "Happy Birthday to My Perfect twin sisters!!😍."

Quincy shared beautiful photos and videos with his family on his Instagram too. "THE TWIN TURNUP," he captioned the first Instagram video he recorded with them. "Everyone go show my sisters some birthday love now plz [sic] & thanks!!!! 💕💕💕💕💕." He concluded his Instagram story with a fun-filled, family photo in which they were all wearing colorful onesies.

On his Instagram grid, Quincy captioned his birthday post to the twins, "Wow. Happy 14th ... I mean Happy 28th birthday to my babies! Y'all [are] almost my age! 👯‍♀️ 😝 I miss y'all and I'm with y'all! Growing up with y'all is the most fun I have in life... now let's grow some mo'! 💕 @the_combs_twins."