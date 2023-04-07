Diddy Says He 'Was Joking' About Paying Sting $5K a Day in Royalties

The hip-hop mogul went viral after tweeting that he pays a daily wage to Sting — which it turns out was just a joke

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 7, 2023 03:05 PM
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Sting and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)
Sting and Diddy in 2018. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sean "Diddy" Combs has denied he pays Sting $5,000 a day in royalties for sampling the songwriter's hit track "Every Breath You Take" and said his initial tweet was just a joke.

"I want y'all to understand I was joking! It's called being facetious! Me and @OfficialSting have been friends for a long time! He never charged me $3K or $5K a day for 'Missing You.' He probably makes more than $5K a day from one of the biggest songs in history," the hip-hop icon said in a new tweet on Friday.

Diddy's 1997 "I'll Be Missing You" was a tribute to rapper Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace, who was murdered two months prior to the song's release. Faith Evans, the widow of Notorious B.I.G., featured in the track, which heavily sampled The Police's 1983 single "Every Breath You Take."

The confusion over the non-existent royalties all started in 2018 when Sting was interviewed by The Breakfast Club. The 71-year-old rocker aloofly said he gets $2,000 a day from Diddy for sampling his song. He also says permission to use the sample was only asked after "I'll Be Missing You" was released. "We're very good friends now," Sting added. "It was a beautiful version of that song."

A clip of the interview started trending on Wednesday after it was shared on Twitter by Black Millionaires. And Diddy himself re-tweeted the video with the caption: "Nope. 5K a day. Love to my brother @OfficialSting ! 😎 ✊🏿🫶🏿."

The story was picked up by multiple global media outlets (including PEOPLE), but it turns out the "Bad Boys for Life" rapper was just having a laugh.

"I'll Be Missing You" is perhaps the hip-hop mogul's most well-known song. The tribute to Biggie would go on to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earn Diddy awards at the 1997 Billboard Music Awards ceremony for top rap artist and top rap song.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The rapper most recently reflected on their friendship in a tweet shared on the 26th anniversary of his death in March.

"There will NEVER be another. The GREATEST RAPPER OF ALL TIME," wrote Diddy. "Today we celebrate and honor you king. Love and miss you!!"

Evans, 49, reflected on the late rapper's legacy while speaking to PEOPLE in March 2022, sharing, "The person behind these rhymes, which could be so gritty and sometimes harsh and sometimes explicit — he was occasionally all of those things. But for the most part, he was just a really cool, lovable, funny person that most people loved being around."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Sting and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)
Diddy Pays Sting $5,000 a Day for Using Sample Without Permission: 'Love to My Brother'
Biggie; The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII.
Air Jordan Releases Sneakers to Honor The Notorious B.I.G. and 50 Years of Hip-Hop
will smith, Ellen Alaverdyan
Will Smith Raps 'Just the Two of Us' with 10-Year-Old Bass Player Ellen Alaverdyan: 'Fantastic'
Ja Rule attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City. (
Ja Rule Tells Critics to 'Check My Résumé' After Being Left Off '50 Greatest Rappers' List
Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England
Drake's Dating History: From Rihanna to Jennifer Lopez
Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos
Quavo Says Migos Is 'Gone' in New Song Tribute to the Late Takeoff: 'It Can't Come Back'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mediapunch/Shutterstock (2207303an) David Jolicoeur aka David Jolicoeur The Dove of De La Soul 5th Annual Blossom Ball, New York, America - 11 Mar 2013
Trugoy the Dove, Founding Member of De La Soul, Dead at 54
Pusha T performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pusha T on Grammy Recognition, 'Pure' Rap, and Parenthood: 'My Son Can't Have a Wack Rapper Dad'
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Gangsta Boo attends the Grand Opening for My Fish Stop Mississippi Soul Fish North Hollywood at My Fish Stop on May 05, 2022 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)
Gangsta Boo, Three 6 Mafia Rapper, Dead at 43
21 Savage & takeoff
21 Savage Says Atlanta Is in a 'Dark Place' After Takeoff's Death: 'Just Ain't the Same'
Cardi B - WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion [Official Music Video]
Cardi B Says She Was 'Afraid' to Submit 'WAP' for Grammy Consideration Because of Online Backlash
Quavo performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Quavo Holds Up Takeoff's Chain as He and Maverick City Music Pay Tribute to Late Rapper at 2023 Grammys
CHICAGO - MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: will.i.am attends the BODY At The ESPYs pre-party at Avalon Hollywood on July 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dave Mangels/Getty Images); Rapper Notorious B.I.G. AKA Biggie Smalls (Christopher Wallace) receives Billboard Music Award on December 6, 1995 at The Coliseum in New York City, New York. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Will.i.am Says Tupac and Biggie's Music 'Doesn't Speak' to His 'Spirit': 'I Don't Hold Them Up Like That'
Eminem, Bob Dylan, RZA
Bob Dylan Says He's a 'Fan' of Rappers Including Eminem and Wu-Tang Clan
Takeoff and Quavo attend Listening Party on October 06, 2022 in New York City.
Quavo Releases Emotional New Song 'Without You' in Tribute to Late Fellow Migos Rapper Takeoff
Takeoff of Migos attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater
Late Migos Rapper Takeoff to Be Honored by Up to 20,000 People at Memorial Service