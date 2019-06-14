Diddy Congratulates Ex-Girlfriend Cassie on Her Pregnancy: ‘I Wish You All Nothing But Love’

Sean “Diddy” Combs has nothing but love for his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

Two days after the singer, 32, confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Fine, the 49-year-old rapper shared a sweet tribute to the couple on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Cassie cuddling with her man. “God bless ❤️❤️❤️ L O V E.”

The happy baby news comes eight months after Cassie split from Combs after 11 years of dating.

No stranger to the joys of fatherhood, Combs is a father to three sons — Quincy, 28, Christian Casey, 21, and Justin Dior, 25, and three daughters, Chance, 13, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, both 12 — from previous relationships.

Cassie and Sean "Diddy" Combs Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

RELATED: Cassie Is Pregnant & Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Alex Fine 8 Months After Split from Diddy

The proud mama announced the news herself earlier this week.

“Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of herself and Fine sitting in a car together.

Fine also raved over the news in a touching a letter written to the couple’s unborn daughter.

“I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” Fine wrote alongside a photo, which shows him kissing Cassie on the cheek. “I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable.”

RELATED VIDEO: Diddy Reveals What Kim Porter Told Him Before She Died & How That Defined His Reaction to Her Death

“I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan,” he added.

RELATED: Cassie Kisses New Man on Instagram After Ex Sean “Diddy” Combs Shares Heart-Studded Tribute

Fine, who is a professional bull rider and personal trainer for many Riverdale stars, also shared a letter to Cassie, promising he “will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you.”

“I promise to always keep you and the child first nothing comes before you,” he continued. “I promise you will be showered in kisses and hugs every single day. I promise that I will be the best father/baby daddy.”

The singer made her romance with Fine Instagram-official in December, posting a series of photos on her account that showed off her new man.

In one of the images, Cassie and Fine shared a kiss on the lips, while in another, the pair smiled while standing next to the singer’s mother.