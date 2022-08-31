Diddy Says 'One of My Biggest Dreams' Came True After Working with Dr. Dre: 'Great Experience'

Sean "Diddy" Combs seems to have new music in the works with Dr. Dre.

On Tuesday, Diddy shared a series of photos on Instagram of himself with Dre in a recording studio alongside a lengthy, heartfelt caption about feeling honored to collaborate with one of his main inspirations.

"Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true," wrote the 52-year-old rapper and entrepreneur, reminiscing on his connection with the 57-year-old Beats Electronics co-founder's work. "I remember the first time I heard @DrDre's production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be."

Diddy then detailed his evening in the studio with Dre. "Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals," he said.

"He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused. I gotta step my focus up! lol," continued the "I'll Be Missing You" performer. "But it was a great experience and I thank God for it."

His caption concluded, "I hope one day ya'll get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero."

It's unclear what the pair were working on together, as both Diddy and Dre have projects in the making. Shortly after hosting the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in May, Diddy launched a new record label called Love Records — which shares a name with his latest moniker, Love — and signed a deal with Motown Records to release his upcoming final album.

Sean "Diddy" Combs. Frazer Harrison/Getty

If they weren't cooking up tunes for Diddy's upcoming record, it's possible the duo's crafting songs for Dre's long-awaited album Detox.

First announced in 2002, the rapper scrapped the project but has since hinted at its release. In the background of photos posted in April featuring Dre and Snoop Dogg in a recording studio, eagle-eyed fans noticed a tracklist for Detox written on a dry-erase board.

Diddy is the latest rapper to have been in the studio with Dre as of late. Earlier this month, a photo of Dre and longtime collaborators Snoop, 50, and Eminem was shared on social media alongside the caption, "just a few bros.. hangin out."