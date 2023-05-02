Diddy Doesn't Put 'Titles' on Relationship with 'Best Friend' Yung Miami as They Attend Met Gala Together

Making a splash on the Met Gala carpet.

Diddy, 53, and Yung Miami, 29, made a glitzy entrance together again on the famed staircase and white carpet on Monday night at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The glamorous "are they or aren't they" pair were all smiles and even appeared to be holding hands as they gave photographers a glimpse of their ensembles.

The "Bad Boy For Life" artist wore an edgy black tux with silver detail along with a long black cloak with black rose appliqué attachments. Complementing Diddy's style, the City Girls rapper wore a sheer netted gown with long strands of pearls draped down past her midsection, with a giant petal-shaped attachment of faux fur encircling her upper body.

Upon arrival, host La La Anthony asked the "million-dollar question," per Billboard. "Do y'all officially go together real bad?"

The outlet noted that Diddy dodged the question at first, but once Anthony put pressure on the 3-time Grammy winner, he responded.

"We definitely go together real bad!" he said, then deflected. "She's my date for the night. … We don't put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don't put titles. This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I'm blessed that she's my date tonight."

Though the rappers' romance has been highly buzzed about with fans — the pair have said repeatedly in the past that they were dating, but not in an exclusive relationship — Miami stated last month that were no longer together.

"We're still friends! We're still good friends!" she told The Cut in an interview. "But we're single. That's not my man."

Miami added that she and Diddy "had our own situation" that she did not want to put a label on, but that they had grown very close.

"We were f---ing with each other hard. We were together every day at one point," she said of her relationship with the father of seven. "He supported me, I supported him. I'll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it."

The pair were first linked in 2021 and confirmed they were an item in June 2022, when Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, had Diddy as a guest on her Caresha Please podcast and asked him to define the status of their relationship.

"We date," he answered. "We're dating. We go on dates. We're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times."

Miami previously opened up to PEOPLE about the ways in which she and Diddy bonded over their faith, explaining that they often went to church together and prayed together.

"He's a man. He's a grown man," the hip-hop artist said in January. "He's very honest. He's upfront about everything, ain't no secrets with him. Nothing in my face, everything in one. I can talk to him about it."