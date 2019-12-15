Inside Diddy's A-List 50th Birthday Bash: 'It Was Like a Superstar Convention,' Says Source

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The biggest names in entertainment came out to celebrate Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 50th birthday.

Although the mogul’s actual birthday was last month, a source tells PEOPLE that he deliberately pushed the party back until this weekend, to coincide with late ex Kim Porter’s birthday.

Having been in the industry for decades, it’s no surprise that the guest-list was packed with countless celebrities, including JAY-Z and Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Cardi B and husband Offset, as well as Pharrell, Usher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lil Kim, and Mary J. Blige.

“It was like a superstar convention! The musical giants of our time were all there to pay their respects,” a source tells PEOPLE of the bash, at which DJ Cassidy was on the turntables.

Despite their past differences, JAY-Z was spotted inside with fellow guest Kanye West, who attended with Kim Kardashian West. An insider tells PEOPLE the two rappers and their wives sat pretty close together during the festivities.

Image zoom Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Sean Combs, and JAY-Z Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Image zoom

Both Beyoncé and Kardashian West dressed to impress for the soirée with the singer, 38, opting for a dramatic strapless black gown with a waist-high slit, while the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 39, chose a yellow off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown with a corset-style bodice. Their husbands both wore black-and-white suits.

Image zoom Cardi B and Offset Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Image zoom Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In additional to Kardashian West, many additional members of her famous family scored an invite. Joining her were sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, mom Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble as well as family friend Jonathan Cheban.

Image zoom Naomi Campbell and Sean "Diddy" Combs Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The man of the hour posed for numerous photos with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters inside, while wearing a dapper silver suit jacket, which he paired with black pants as well as a matching pocket square and bow-tie. Meanwhile, the Revenge Body star, 35, sparkled in a light-colored sequin suit, which she wore without a shirt underneath, while the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, opted for a plunging black dress.

Among the guest list were several of the family’s famous exes as the source tells PEOPLE Kylie’s exes Tyga and Travis Scott were in attendance, as was Kardashian West’s ex Ray J.

Image zoom Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In addition to all of the many famous faces in attendance, Diddy’s family also came out to support his milestone year.

Diddy’s mother, Janice, and all of his children were in attendance and stayed late, the insider tells PEOPLE, adding that his sons — Justin, 25, Christian, 21, and Porter’s son Quincy Brown, 28, whom Diddy adopted and raised — gave a toast. Inside, Diddy was also pictured cuddling up with twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, who recently celebrated their 13th birthday.

The insider tells PEOPLE that midway through the night, a giant cake that spelled out “LOVE” — which the mogul previously said he would be changing his middle name to — was brought out as Mary J. Blige sang him “Happy Birthday.”

Image zoom Jessie James Combs, Sean Combs, and D'Lila Star Combs Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Image zoom Janice Combs, Lil Kim, Justin Dior Combs, Quincy Brown, and Christian Combs Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

On his actual birthday last month, Diddy posted a video looking back on the first 50 years of his life to Instagram, as he teased that the best was still to come.

“THANK YOU ALL FOR ALWAYS LOVING, SUPPORTING and PRAYING for me always!” he wrote. “It’s HALFTIME. Now LET’S GO!!!!”