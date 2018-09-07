Did Bobby Brown Really Kick Janet Jackson Out of His Hotel Room Naked in the '80s?

Were the bad boy of R&B and the queen of Rhythm Nation really an item?

That’s the news that set the internet ablaze this week, thanks to the singer’s new biopic The Bobby Brown Story, airing on BET. In it, Bobby Brown (Woody McClain) falls hard for Janet Jackson (Cree David) and their short-lived affair is an eventful one.

Though he’s best known for his rocky 15-year marriage to Whitney Houston, Brown first made a name for himself after leaving the group New Edition and hitting it big in the late ’80s with songs like “My Prerogative”.

He initially resurfaced claims of his relationship with Jackson in his 2016 autobiography Every Little Step. In the book, he details a secret relationship with the star that took place while she was engaged to René Elizondo, Jr.

In the new small-screen version of his life, Brown is a lovesick star vying for the attention of Jackson, who will not make her true feelings for him known due of her engagement and public image. In one scene, Brown shows up to gift her a car and is swiftly turned away.

Though viewers got to see the alleged relationship play out on screen, the most shocking scene never made it to air. According to reports, there’s a deleted scene where Brown gets angry Jackson refuses to leave Elizondo, Jr. and make their relationship public. In a fit a of rage he tells her to leave his hotel room and locks her out in the hallway naked.

“Who do you think you are,” the Janet character reportedly says in the deleted scene, to which the title character responds, “I’m Bobby Brown, I thought you knew.”

After the movie aired, Charlamagne Tha God tweeted, “Nah @BET I know y’all didn’t cut Bobby throwing Janet out the hotel room naked???” Brown seemed to confirm, replying, “SMH. Last minute on the cutting room floor.”

Reps for Jackson did not respond to requests for comment, though fans have been eagerly digging into the backstory. In a resurfaced 1989 interview clip from BET’s Video Soul, a young Brown professes his love for Janet, telling host Donnie Simpson, “As you know I’m madly in love with her and can’t be with her.”

There’s also an old Fresh magazine cover circulating that shows the pair under the headline “Janet and Bobby! Together on Top!”

Brown’s estranged sister Leolah Brown Muhammad recently spoke out against the biopic, claiming her brother is lying about things portrayed in the film, particularly his relationship with daughter Bobbi Kristina.

“THE FAKEST MOVIE I’VE EVER SEEN,” Brown Muhammad wrote in a Facebook post.

Jackson, who just released a new music video for her song “Made For Now” and spoke to InStyle about her struggles in the spotlight, has remained mum on the rampant rumors and allegations. Some fans are hoping to get some clarity, as the singer prepares to appear on Steve Harvey’s radio show on Sept. 14 and answer burning questions about her life.