Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Move in Together? Singer Jokes About 'Us in Our New Apartment'

After their whirlwind romance and engagement, Ariana Grande just teased that she and fiancé Pete Davidson might be cohabitating.

On Saturday night, the 24-year-old singer shared an image to her Instagram Stories from Spongebob Squarepants, showing the cartoon character sitting on the floor with a big smile as he holds a tissue.

“Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines,” she captioned the shot.

Of course, fans were quick to speculate that the “us” was referring to Grande and Davidson.

“Did I just saw ‘New apartment’ she moved in with Pete !?” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another added, “Ariana has an apartment in New York with Pete I’m crying she’s growing up and she’s moving away but she’s happy and living her best life sksksk.”

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

The hint that they’ve taken another step forward in their relationship comes one night after Grande was on-hand to support Davidson, also 24, as he performed an unannounced set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Friday — and John Mayer, who’s currently touring the country with Dead & Company, was there too!

Sharing a photograph of the group outing, stand-up comedian Sherrod Small — who appeared in Mayer’s music video for “Who Says” and has also performed in comedy bits on VH1 with the singer-songwriter — didn’t skimp on the heart emojis as he congratulated the “Almost Newlyweds.”

“Pete good move,” Small added alongside the smiling photo, in which Grande and Davidson make silly faces while Mayer, 40, smiles. “She’s smart, funny and adorable. Congrats👊🏽.”

Davidson also shared a photograph from the outing, calling the legendary comedy venue his “home.”

“Went home last nite,” the Staten Island native captioned an image of himself smiling during his set in the Big Apple.

The Saturday Night Live star shared a new PDA-packed photo of the couple via Instagram on Friday, describing the happiness he has been feeling. “U know what you’d dream it be like? it’s better than that,” Davidson captioned a black and white picture of Grande sitting in his lap as he lovingly placed his hands over hers.

His post comes hours after the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer tweeted early Friday morning, “I cant believe my life rn tbh. If I’m dreaming pls knock me the f– back out.”

Grande and Davidson celebrated their engagement with a trip to Disneyland on Monday, the same day PEOPLE confirmed that they are set to wed after dating for just weeks.

“It’s a recent engagement,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

The couple began dating in May, shortly after Grande’s breakup from rapper ex Mac Miller.

Davidson also confirmed in mid-May that he had split from his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David, around the same time he wrapped his fourth season performing on SNL.

“Everyone around them is super supportive and happy that they’ve found love,” a source told PEOPLE of the newly engaged duo.