Dick Halligan of Grammy-Winning Jazz-Rock Group Blood, Sweat & Tears Dead at 78

Dick Halligan, a founding member of the Grammy-winning jazz-rock group Blood, Sweat & Tears, has died. He was 78.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Halligan's daughter Shana said her father passed away Jan. 18 in Rome, Italy of natural causes. Halligan grew up in Glen Falls, New York, where he was inspired by the sounds of big band bandleaders Stan Kenton, Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller.

After earning his masters from the Manhattan School of Music in theory and composition, Halligan continued honing his sound in New York when his friend Fred Lipsius, the original saxophonist for Blood, Sweat & Tears, asked him to join their ranks.

"Halligan initially turned him down, but later changed his mind when they said they were going to California – a place Halligan wanted to see," the release read.

Dick Halligan, Jerry Weiss and Randy Brecker of the rock and roll band "Blood, Sweat And Tears" Credit: Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Blood, Sweat & Tears officially came together in 1967, with Halligan, Lipsius, Al Kooper, Jerry Weiss, Randy Brecker, Steve Katz, Jim Fielder and Bobby Colomby as original founding members. The jazz-rock group won big at the Grammy Awards in 1970, taking home album of the year for their self-titled, sophomore album, Blood, Sweat & Tears, which went quadruple platinum. The record notably bested "Abbey Road" by The Beatles, which was nominated in the same category.

At the biggest night in music that year, Halligan also won a second Grammy for best contemporary instrumental performance for "Variations on a Theme by Eric Satie."

During their heyday, the band was the first to tour behind the former Iron Curtain, and performed at the legendary Woodstock Festival in August 1969, according to their website.

Steve Katz, Jim Fielder, Steve Weiss, Fred Lipsius, Bobby Colomby, Dick Halligan, Randy Brecker and Al Kooper of the rock and roll group "Blood Sweat & Tears" Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Playing piano, organ, trombone, flute and accordion on Blood, Sweat & Tears' first four albums, Halligan left the band in 1971 and turned his talents to composing and performing in various jazz and classical groups, per Syracuse.com.

Leaning into his love of composing, he scored films including The Owl and the Pussycat and Go Tell the Spartans in the 1970s.