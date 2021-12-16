OneRepublic, AJR, Don Omar and Walker Hayes are also set to perform at this year's celebration

Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Big Boi and More to Perform During Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

Get ready to ring in 2022 with some of your favorite stars!

Indie pop trio AJR will perform "BANG!" and also be joined by Daisy the Great for "Record Player." Meanwhile, Lavigne and Barker will hit the stage together for classic "Sk8er Boi" and Lavigne's new single "Bite Me." Big Boi will play "The Way You Move" and "Animalz" with Sleepy Brown.

The New Year's celebration will also get some Latin flair as reggaetón icon Don Omar will perform massive hit "Danza Kuduro" and also be joined by Nio García for "Se Menea." Also joining the stage is Macklemore, Ryan Lewis and Windser who'll perform "Next Year" and "Can't Hold Us Down."

Fans won't have to beg for more from this Italian group: Måneskin will bring "Beggin'" to the big stage, along with their track "Mamma Mia." Britan will also in the house: Mae Muller will perform her song "Better Days" with rising rap king Polo G, who'll also hit the stage for his own set of tracks "Rapstar" and "Smooth Criminal."

What do you know about rolling down in the deep? Masked Wolf will hit the stage for "Astronaut in the Ocean" and follow up with "Pandemonium" from Los Angeles. OneRepublic will grace the stage for hits "Counting Stars" and Run."

Walker Hayes will also bring some country vibes into 2022 with performances of "Fancy Like" and "Run."

It'll be a massive celebration to ring in the new year as festivities will head to la isla del encanto, Puerto Rico, where Daddy Yankee will give a special performance in his hometown. Ciara and D-Nice will help host the celebrations, along with Ryan Seacrest, Liza Koshy, Billy Porter and Roselyn Sanchez.

This is the first time Puerto Rico will be included in the holiday celebration. The event comes as Puerto Rico's capital San Juan is celebrating its 500th anniversary, which makes San Juan the oldest city in the United States.

The addition of the city aims to add lively celebration — and history — to the annual ABC party.

"The special bolsters Puerto Rico's own monumental year as the capital city of San Juan celebrates its 500th anniversary and continues its world-renowned spirited holiday season; a time of year that vividly reflects the Island's vibrant culture, food, dance, and music through local festivals and celebrations," a release from ABC said.