Dianna Agron Responds to Decade-Long and 'Wildly Untrue' Speculation About Taylor Swift Relationship

The Glee actress and the Midnights songstress were friends around 2012

By
Published on May 8, 2023 10:00 PM
Taylor Swift and Dianna Agron. Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Former Glee star Dianna Agron is clearing the air about her relationship with Taylor Swift.

In an interview with Rolling Stone on Sunday, the actress was asked about being included in the liner notes for Swift's song "22," which led fans to believe that they were involved romantically at the time.

"Me? Oh, if only!" Agron, 37, said of being Swift's inspiration for the song. "That's more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!"

When asked directly how she felt about being in a rumored relationship with Swift, 33, at the time, she said, "That is so interesting."

Dianna Agron attends the "Shiva Baby" NY Premiere presented by Utopia Films at The William Vale Hotel on March 30, 2021 in New York City.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

"I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That's funny," she added.

The liner notes for "22" also included Ashley Avignone, Claire Kislinger and Selena Gomez — who made up her girl squad at the time.

Agron and Swift were friends around 2012. In April of that year, the duo shared photos on social media from Shirley MacLaine's 78th birthday where they dressed up in costume. Just a few days later, they also celebrated Agron's birthday with a blowout circus-themed costume party, which Swift deemed to be "the most magical night."

Meanwhile, at the 2014 American Music Awards, Swift gave a shoutout to friends like Lorde, Sam Smith, Gomez and Agron when she received the Dick Clark Award for Excellence.

In recent years, the stars have not been seen spending time together.

Elsewhere in the interview, Agron — who recently starred in projects like Clock and Acidman — also looked back at her time on Glee, where she played Quinn Fabray.

"If I see footage of myself from that period, I see my youth and I see the heart and community and family we had with each other," she said. "It's emotional, nostalgic, heartwarming, and career-affirming. That experience opened up so many doors, and I'm so grateful that that's how I learned everything."

Swift — who has recently been linked to The 1975's Matty Healy — is currently on her Eras tour, with her most recent tour stop in Nashville on Sunday. Fans at the show experienced a four-hour weather delay — though the show went on.

She also announced a release date for Speak Now (Taylor's Version) over the weekend. The re-recorded album will include six new songs and will drop on July 7.

