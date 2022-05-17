Diane Warren Says New Song 'Finish Line' with Rita Ora Is for 'Movement': 'We Have a Long Way to Go'
Diane Warren is utilizing her songwriting to open up a conversation about women's rights.
In collaboration with Rita Ora, Warren released her newest song "Finish Line" which supports ESPN's upcoming four-part Title IX docuseries titled 37 Words. For Warren, this song is a passion project that emphasizes the notion that when it comes to women's rights, "we have a long way to go."
"The fact that this project is right now, with what's going on is right," Warren, 65, tells PEOPLE. "Things change, but they don't. And music is such a powerful [tool] ... whether I do a song for a movie or something like this ... this is a song for movement."
RELATED: Diane Warren Admits She'd Rather Lose Awards and Stay Relevant Than Win and Disappear: 'This Is Longevity'
She continued, "And then it goes beyond the movement, because the song is about wherever you want that finish line to be. Because a lot of people are going through a lot right now."
The inspirational anthem, which Warren wrote and Ora, 31, performs, speaks to women everywhere and their ability to never back down as Ora powerfully sings "we keep pushing on."
"To the Limit/Till We Win It/Till We Look Behind at the Finish Line," she sings. "To the Limit/Till Resistance Is Gone/We Keep Pushing On/I Won't Back Down."
And given the current circumstances surrounding the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade, Warren says now more than ever, it's important to keep fighting to the "finish line."
"I saw someone with a sign going, 'My mom, my grandma was protesting about this.' So you realize, how far out things can just shift and then you're back in the stone age," the songwriter says. "Music is such a powerful tool and a song like this — it's a really inspiring song. I think people should wake up and crank it, because it really makes you want to change the world."
When she wrote the song, she had more than just women in mind and wanted it to serve as an inspiration for everyone — and that approach is something Warren says she loves implementing in her music.
"I love positivity. I have sad songs too — really dark songs. [But] I love these kinds of songs, I feel like it's bringing light into the darkness. And especially right now, s---s pretty dark."
On working with Ora, Warren says she was "perfect" for the song.
"She's also a global artist," she says. "So she can get this message outwards because it's not just America. People are going through a lot of stuff."
During Sunday's episode of American Idol, Warren and Ora made an appearance to promote the single and shared a clip from the song's music video, though a release date has yet to be announced.
The ESPN docuseries, which is a part of Walt Disney Company's Fifty/50 initiative that commemorates the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX will premiere Parts 1 and 2 on June 21 and Parts 3 and 4 on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET.
