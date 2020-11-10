Hitmaker Diane Warren Releases Video for New Single 'Times Like This' Performed by Darius Rucker

Diane Warren has taken a detour to Nashville on the journey to her debut album.

On Tuesday, the legendary songwriter released the first single, "Times Like This" featuring Darius Rucker, from her upcoming LP, Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive music video premiere.

The song — released with Wounded Warrior Project to commemorate Veteran's Day — is an ode to the endurance of the human spirit, inspired by the difficulties of 2020.

"I wrote 'Times Like This' thinking about what so many people are going through right now," Warren, 64, said in a statement. "These are very challenging times for so many of us. What was so important is that this song also be about hope, about how we will all get through this. There was only one artist I could imagine for it and that was Darius Rucker. When he agreed to do it, I was ecstatic and when I heard his vocal for the first time I could not believe what I was hearing. It is one of those once in a lifetime moments when the perfect song finds the perfect voice it was meant for. So proud to have it be my first single!"

In the video, Rucker, 54, performs at Nashville's hallowed Ryman Auditorium.

"I really love the video because it perfectly captures the essence of the song," Warren said. "I know it's a difficult time right now but it all can be fixed with some love and some kindness, in times like this. You believe every frame just like you believe every note sung by Darius."

For his part, Rucker was thrilled to perform a song by Warren.

"Diane is such a legend, so I was absolutely honored when she called saying that she had me in mind for a song," he said. "It's one of those things that just being asked to be part of her record — and especially such a great song like this — is just amazing. Then to actually go through the process with a legend like her and to see it all come to life has been a really cool experience."

For her first album, Warren recruited a starry lineup of artists to perform her songs, including John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Jason Derulo, Ty Dolla $ign and Jhene Aiko.