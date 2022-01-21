Diane Warren Counts Meat Loaf Among the 'All-Time Great Artists': 'He Transformed a Song'

"When he sang a song, he acted a song. It wasn't just singing notes and words. He got into character," says the Grammy winner, who collaborated with the late rocker on "Not a Dry Eye in the House"

Diane Warren is mourning a friend and collaborator after the death of rock legend Meat Loaf.

The Grammy-winning songwriter, 65, recalls to PEOPLE what it was like working with the Bat Out of Hell artist, who died at age 74 on Thursday. "He transformed a song into a larger-than-life thing," she says.

"I think that's what made him such a great performer and artist, is that when he sang a song, he acted a song," Warren adds. "It wasn't just singing notes and words. He got into character. You could feel that."

She collaborated with the late rocker (born Marvin Lee Aday) on several songs over the years, his 1995 single "I'd Lie for You (and That's the Truth)," which hit No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"God, how lucky was I to have Meat Loaf for record six of my songs? What a gift," Warren reflect. "You give them to somebody like Meat Loaf, and it's like, 'F— man, yes, this is how that song's supposed to sound. This song I wrote is now this epic piece.' And that's what you'd get when Meat Loaf would do a song you wrote ... it was just an amazing gift for a song writer."

Diane Warren, Meat Loaf Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty; Ian Gavan/Getty

After one of his most trusted collaborators Jim Steinman died last year from aspiration pneumonia, Warren believes that they're "together in heaven making the angels rock." She praises their work on Meat Loaf's 1977 debut album Bat Out of Hell.

"I think he's one of the all time great artists," Warren says. "And that first album of his, with Jim Steinman will be an all time classic that'll be around in 100 years, he's among the greats. The records he made, the songs he did, and Meat Loaf as an artist, he's going to last. People are going to always listen to those records, I believe."

Meat Loaf Credit: Michael Putland/Getty

Meat Loaf's agent Michael Green previously announced his death in a statement to PEOPLE. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," he said.